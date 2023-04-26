A New Dalit Womanhood in Colonial India, Education and Women’s Domestic Work, and More With Dr. Shailaja Paik

Sati in Colonial India, Feminist Utopias, and More With Lata Mani

Piro’s Resistance Literature, the Colonial Attack on Dais, and More With Dr. Anshu Malhotra

Decolonising Data Privacy, Digital Leisure, and More With Dr. Payal Arora

Women’s Bodies In Early Indian Art, Global Stereotypes About South Asian Art, and More With Dr. Seema Bawa

The Devolution of Heroines in Pakistani TV Dramas, Changing Perceptions of Urdu, and More With Dr. Amina Yaqin

How Barbie Came To India, Toru Dutt’s Travel Narratives, and More With Dr. Inderpal Grewal

How Torture Is Used to Exercise State Power, Thangjam Manorama’s Murder, and More With Dr. Jinee Lokaneeta

The Hidden Dangers of Hysterectomies, Women’s Access to Sexual Healthcare, and More With Dr. Sapna Desai

Naga Feminist Narratives, How Militarisation Impacts Women, and More With Prof. Rosemary Dzuvichu

Why Environmental Impact Assessments Are Controversial, India’s Coastline Policy Problem, and More With Kanchi Kohli and Manju Menon

The Mumbai Bar Dancer Ban, Rethinking Sex Work, and More With Dr. Chaitanya Lakkimsetti

Rethinking Traditional Masculinity, the ‘Ghar Jamai’ Stereotype, and More With Prof. Radhika Chopra

EP 01

The Problems With the 1947 Partition of India, the Devaluation of History, and More With Dr. Priya Satia

Technofeminism, Digital Feminist Activism, and More With Dr. Usha Raman

How Colonialism Shaped India’s Attitude Towards the Environment, and More With Dr. Atreyee Majumder

How Brahmin Elite Shaped Indian Democracy, the Popularity of Right‑Wing Political Parties, and More With Dr. Pavithra Suryanarayan

The Fear of Women Filing ‘False Cases,’ Child Sexual Abuse Laws, and More with Prita Jha

Colonial ‘Panic’ Around the Hijra Community and More With Dr. Jessica Hinchy

Women’s Travel in 19th century Bengal, Femslash Fanfiction, and More With Dr. Swati Moitra

The Jallikattu Ban, Farmers’ Debt and More With Dr. Aarti Sethi

The Sabarimala Verdict, Recognising Customs as Law, and More With Dr. Janaki Nair

Indian Lesbian Feminism, Political Friendships and More With Dr. Niharika Banerjea

Feminist Resistance in Kerala, the Sabarimala Temple Controversy And More With Dr. Jayakumari Devika

The Phulmoni Case, Child Marriage Debates in India and More With Dr. Ishita Pande

Humane Approaches to Imprisonment, Invisibilizing Women Prisoners in India and More With Dr. Mahuya Bandyopadhyay

How Sexual Policing Impacts Treatment of Women’s Traumas, the Unique History of Hysteria in India and More With Dr. Sarah Pinto

The Misrepresentation of Indian Coolie Women in Nationalist Discourse and More With Dr. Arunima Datta

What Was So Obscene About Ismat Chughtai’s ‘Lihaaf,’ the Role of Literature in Nationalist Discourse and More With Dr. Geeta Patel

Political Resistance Through Classical Dance, Questioning the ‘Ideal’ Body and More With Ranjana Dave

Matriliny in Kerala, Ravi Varma’s Art, and More With Dr. G. Anurima

Tamil Women Writing About Desire in the 1920s, Casteless Marriage and More With Dr. Mytheli Sreenivas

Rituparno Ghosh’s Legacy, Media Censorship, Queer Indian Cinema and More With Dr. Shohini Ghosh

The Evolution of Girls’ Education in India and More With Dr. Divya Kannan

Debates Around Obscenity, Sexology in 19th Century India, and More With Dr. Charu Gupta

The Age of Marriage, Regulation of Sex Work in Colonial India and More With Dr. Ashwini Tambe

Empowering Women Online Through Consent and Anonymity and More With Dr. Anja Kovacs

Why We Romanticize Motherhood, Indian Women Going Childfree And More With Amrita Nandy

The Emergence of the Lesbian Movement in India and More With Dr. Naisargi Dave

The Birth of Cabaret in Bollywood, the Death of the Movie Poster And More With Dr. Ranjani Mazumdar

Sati, Debates on Women’s Consent in Colonial India and More with Dr. Tanika Sarkar

Indian Women’s Reproductive Rights Through the Ages and More with Dr. Sanjam Ahluwalia

The Woman Poisoner Stereotype, Anti‑Abortion Laws in Colonial India and More with Dr. Mitra Sharafi

Who Benefits From Development in the Northeast and More With Dr. Dolly Kikon

How Indian Women Got the Right to Vote and More with Dr. Mrinalini Sinha

Sustainable Cities, Environmental Activism and More with Dr. Harini Nagendra

Queer Love in Pre‑Modern India and More with Dr. Ruth Vanita

Why Feminists Are Accused of Betraying the Nation and More With Dr. Mary E John

The Unknown Feminists of India’s Independence and More With Dr. Vibhuti Patel