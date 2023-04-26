The latest
The Bihar Caste Census Affirms Need for Increasing Caste‑Based Reservations
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Was a Therapy Mainstay – Why’s It Getting a Bad Rap?
Many Indians Grow Up With Superstitious Families. A Lifetime of Anxiety, Self‑Blame Follows.
X Just Suspended the Account of a Doctor Battling Pseudoscience
A defamation suit by Himalaya Wellness Company against hepatologist Dr. Abby Philips prompted the suspension of his X account.
IIT Bombay Approves ‘Vegetarian Food Only’ Space
More Than 63% of Indian Women’s Cancer Deaths Were Preventable: Lancet Study
Woe Is Me! “My Husband Has Erectile Dysfunction, But His Family Blames Me. What Should I Do?”
Tollywood’s Kingmakers
Robots, Virtual Intimacy and Sex in Space. Is This the Future of Sex?
Indian Adults Are Leading ‘Double Lives’ to Avoid Controlling Parents. But What’s the Hidden Cost?
We’re in Our Girl Misery Era
Dating Like a Savarna
Beyond Bahus | Trailer
‘Beyond Bahus’ goes into the colourful world of Indian TV dramas, revealing an unexpected side to Hindi soaps, and what they mean to the women who watch them.
Period Food Cravings Really Exist and Have a Scientific Basis, Study Shows
Is the Women’s Reservation Bill Really as Progressive as it Seems?
Woe Is Me! “When I Set Boundaries, People Think I’m Bitchy. Am I Doing it Wrong?”
Card Parties, James Bond Jackets and Unconventional Mothers in ‘Bangalore Days’
We explore how Kuttan’s mother breaks social dictates by prioritizing her desires and dreams in ‘Bangalore Days.’ ‘The Third Act’ is The Swaddle’s series where we explore supporting characters who stole the show.
