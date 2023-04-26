A Requiem For the Human Heart
The Mushroom Is a Metaphor
War in Motion Picture
The Last Courtesans of BombayBrowse Podcast Series
Play
The Story of The Bindi
In this episode, The Swaddle team explores the history of the bindi and how it has shaped debates around the appropriation of Hindu culture.
Bunkers in a Border Village
Against Kitsch Feminist Slop
The Cult of the Teenage Messiah
Respectfully DisagreeBrowse Podcast Series
Is Nihilism The Mood of The Moment?
Is Being 'Woke' Really Broke Now?
Are We Holding Space For Viral Weirdness in November?
Will Maharashtra's Elections Be A Cultural Gamechanger? Ft. Meghnad
Is The Situationship Era Here To Stay?
Re-release: Is Therapy Speak Harmful? Ft. Farah Maneckshaw
Can Dark Humour Help Cope With Dystopia? Ft. The Savala Vada
Does 'Objective' Journalism Exist? Ft. Manisha Pande
Is Indian Reality TV Failing To Entertain?
How are GenZ and Millennials Shaping Internet Culture?
Is Concert Culture Out Of Touch? Ft. Josh Fernandez
Re-Release: Do We Need Four Day Workweeks?
Does Fun Still Exist?
Did 'brat' Summer Bring Skinny Back? Ft. Urooj Ashfaq
Is the Hema Committee Report MeToo's Second Wave? Ft. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Nidhi Suresh
Is the Medical Profession in India Failing to Protect Its Own? Ft. Dr. Aqsa Sheikh
Do We Really Need Women Leaders? Kamala vs Hasina ft. Tanaïs
What Is the Point of Sports?
Is Kamala Brat or Is Intersectionality Dead? Ft. The Polyester Podcast
Are the Rich Eating? Elite Queer Slang ft. Katyayini Saksham
Is Pan Indian Cinema Secretly Queer? Ft. Humhu
What Defines Rodent Men?
Is Art Dead?
Is Diversity a Dud?
Are We Tired of Bridgerton?
Re-Release: Tollywood Versus Bollywood
What Does 2024's Election Mean for India?
Would You Rather Be Stuck With a Man or a Bear?
Is It Good That the Rom Com Is Dead?
Is the Daddy Issues Trope Outdated?
Can Friends Ever Be Like Family?
Can We Be Friends With Our Siblings?
What Are the Limits of Feminist Activism?
Why Have Trad Wives Become Cool Again?
Why Do We Love Rich People Dramas?
Why Do We Love Flawed Characters?
Re-Release: Are Royal Families Relevant Anymore?
Is True Crime Exploitative? Ft. Nandita Gupta
Does Romantic Literature Have to Be Feminist? Ft. Anuja Chauhan
Can Mainstream Indian Media Get Feminism Right? Ft. Gul Khan
Is It Okay to Enjoy Luxury?
Is It Okay to Prioritise Love Over Your Career?
Re Release: Are We All 'Pick-Me' Girls?
Love in the time of Capitalism
Can Pop Culture Be Separated From Politics?
Are Bollywood talk shows dead?
Dating Dilemmas: Monogamy V/S Polyamory
What's In and What's Out - 2024
2023's Pop Culture: Wrapped
Exam Pressure: Can We Ever Escape?
Dating in School: Gateway to True Love or True Trauma?
Coed v/s Single-Sex Schools: Back to School, Week 1
North v/s South, Week 4: Whose History is India’s History?
North v/s South, Week 3: Is the Mainstreaming of Hindi Unfair or Practical?
North v/s South, Week 2: Whose Stereotypes Are Worse?
North v/s South, Week 1: Tollywood Or Bollywood?
Do Nice Guys Really Finish Last?
Is the Fuckboy Trope Outdated?
Why Can’t We Let Go of ‘Bad Romances’?
What’s So Bad About ‘Bad Boys’?
What Makes Someone a “Good Feminist”?
What’s the Role of Men in Internet Feminism? ft. Nikhil Taneja
What’s Wrong With the ‘Girlification’ of the Internet? Ft. Sonia
Has Internet Feminism Changed Bollywood For the Better? Ft. Shreemi Verma
Does ‘Passing the Mic’ Still Mean Something? Ft. Swati Kamble
Are Feminist Revenge Dramas Worth Saving?
Can Preachy Content Be Entertaining? Ft. Made in Heaven
Does ‘Pink’ Redeem Male Saviours?
Barbie: Feminist Win or Setback?
Is There a Right Way To Break Up?
Re‑Release: What Went Wrong With Wokeness? ft. Jyotsna
Have OTTs Really Changed On‑Screen Sex for the Better?
Can Cinema Be Apolitical?
Can Friends Be Our Partners for Life?
Is the Rise of ‘Girlfailure’ TV Here to Stay?
Swifties, SRK And Should Celebrities Take the ‘Right’ Stand?
Re‑Release: Is Self‑Care Inherently Selfish?
Is Therapy‑Speak Harmful?
Has Online Dating Ruined Romance? Ft. Indu Harikumar
Are Hot Takes Diluting Discourse?
Is the Era of Ghosting Over?
Should Partners Know Our Sexual Histories?
Should Period Dramas Be Historically Accurate? Ft. Jubilee
Re‑Release: Why Is the Hype Around RRR Problematic?
Are We All ‘Pick‑Me’ Girls?
Have Documentaries Become Too Commercial?
What Can Feminist Sex Scenes Look Like?
Can Situationships Be Liberating?
India and Pakistan’s Shared Pop Culture Ft. Joyland
Re‑Release: Is There A Generation Gap in Feminism?
Is Gaming Culture Innately Misogynistic?
Indian TV Dramas: Regressive or Empowering? Ft. Gul Khan
Is Veganism More Ethical Than Eating Meat?
Re‑Release: Can Hookup Culture Be Empowering?
Is AI Killing Creativity?
Have Girlbosses Ruined Feminism?
When Does Comedy Go Too Far? ft. Anurag Minus Verma
Is Celeb Gossip Unethical? ft. Paromita Vohra
RD: The Best, Worst, and Most Bizarre Moments of 2022
Is Sex Positivity Excluding Asexuality?
Why Is the Hype Around RRR Problematic?
Can Men Be Good Feminists?
Re‑release: Do Women Need to Be Protected?
Why Is the Movie Never as Good as the Book?
Does Privilege Corrupt People? Ft. The White Lotus
What’s Wrong With Being a Quitter?
Is There a Right Way to Protest Climate Change?
Is Feminist Storytelling Becoming Tokenistic? Ft. HOTD
Are Trauma Narratives Always Exploitative? Ft. ‘Blonde’
What’s Missing From Sex Education?
Is There Such a Thing as a Bad Mother?
Is It Okay To Be a Bad Feminist?
Brown Representation Ft. ‘Never Have I Ever’
What Went Wrong With Body Positivity?
Can Marriage Ever Be Feminist?
What’s Wrong With Trashy TV?
Re‑Release: Can Kink Help Us Better Understand Consent?
Can Rom‑Coms Be Feminist?
Is ‘Tough Love’ Effective?
Is Mental Health Leave Essential?
Is It Okay To Aspire To Be Rich?
Should We ‘Fix’ Our Partners?
What Went Wrong With Wokeness?
Is Stan Culture Ruining Society?
Does Stability In Relationships Kill Passion?
Which Women Do We Believe?
Is Emotional Cheating Worse Than Physical Cheating?
Re‑Release: Is It Time We Stop Worshipping Our Elders?
Is Self‑care Inherently Selfish?
Is Too Much Optimism a Bad Thing?
Can Exes Be Friends?
Should Looks Matter?
What’s Wrong With PDA?
Has Social Media Ruined How We Communicate?
Are Long‑Distance Relationships Doomed to Fail?
Do We Need to Give Back to Our Parents?
What Do We Owe Our Sexual Partners?
How Important Is It to ‘Check Your Privilege’?
The ‘Strong Independent Woman’: Still Relevant, Or Outdated?
Beauty: Feminist or Not?
Is Productivity Unhealthy?
Do Dysfunctional Families Damage You for Life?
Should Women Ever Censor Themselves for Their Own Safety?
Can Het Romance Be Feminist?
Can Fighting With Friends Be Healthy?
How Much Does Money Matter in Relationships?
Can Hookup Culture Be Empowering?
Do People Deserve Credit for Being Allies?
Can Kindness Be Unconditional?
Have Influencers Ruined Entertainment?
Do We Need Role Models?
Should People With Political Differences Be Friends?
Is There Such a Thing as ‘Laziness’?
Are Office Romances Ethical?
Have Dating Apps Ruined Dating?
Does It Pay To Be Nice?
Do We Need Four‑day Workweeks?
What Makes Someone a Bad Friend?
Is It Wrong to ‘Use’ People?
Is There a Generation Gap in Feminism?
Is It Okay to Not Want a Career?
Is Social Media Activism Effective?
What’s Wrong With Being ‘Single’ for Life?
What’s Wrong With Bragging?
What Is the Point of Awards?
Is Western Culture Bad for Indian Values?
Are Sports Too Commercialised?
How Much Can You Blame Your Childhood for How You Are?
What’s Wrong with Getting Cosmetic Surgery?
What’s Wrong With Being ‘Vanilla’?
Is Surveillance Ever Okay?
What’s So Great About Fame?
Do Women Need To Be Protected?
Do Our Films Need a Censor Board?
Does the ‘Dream Job’ Exist?
Is Cheating the System Okay?
Does the World Need More Children?
Do We Really Need School Exams?
Does Trauma Make You Stronger?
What Does Sensitive Media Coverage of Sexual Violence Look Like?
What’s Wrong With Rebound Relationships?
Is Escapism During a Crisis Okay?
Is Blame Constructive In Times of Crisis?
Do We Need Celebrities To Be Activists?
Can We Speak Ill of the Dead?
What’s Wrong With Having a ‘Type’?
Can Pop Culture Nostalgia Be Harmful?
Should We Reject All Sanskars?
Do Children Need To Be Protected From Sex in Media?
Are Royal Families Relevant Anymore?
Is There Anything Good About Consumerism?
Is Reality TV All Bad?
Should We Stop Glorifying Gym Bodies?
How Important Is Sex in a Romantic Relationship?
Is Showing Vulnerability a Sign of Weakness?
Should People Be Accountable for Their Partners’ Transgressions?
Can Art Critique Religion Without Being Offensive?
Should Homemakers Be Paid a Salary?
Is Eating Meat Ethical?
The Worst and Worst of 2020
Should Teens Be Accountable for Their Behaviour Online?
Can Jealousy Ever Be a Good Thing?
What Does It Mean to Be ‘Anti‑National’?
Does Society Benefit From Fan Cultures?
How Responsible Are We for Others’ Mental Health?
What’s the Problem With Public Nudity?
Is It Ever Okay To Not Practice What You Preach?
Is It Okay To Comment on Others’ Unhealthy Lifestyle Choices?
What Makes Relationships Toxic?
Should Brands Take Positions on Social Justice Issues?
Is Snitching Wrong?
Should All Women Uplift All Women?
Does the Context of a #Metoo Accusation Matter?
Can Women Be Misogynistic?
Is Vanity Always a Bad Thing?
Is Chivalry Dead? (And Should It Be?)
Do Friends and Family Need To Approve of People You Date?
Can Mockery Ever Be a Sign of Affection?
Is the Notion of Inheritance Flawed?
Re‑Release: Do Friendships Require Emotional Boundaries?
Is It Time We Stop Worshipping Our Elders?
When Is Flirting Creepy and When Is It Flattering?
Is Social Media Killing or Elevating Public Discourse?
Can Kink Help Us Better Understand Consent?
Is It Time to Change How We Talk About Infidelity?
Should Long‑Term Romantic Partnerships Be a Life Goal?
Who Is Responsible for Educating People About Social Justice?
Is Violence a Valid Form of Protest?
Capitalism: Broken Economic System or Convenient Scapegoat?
In Conversation With the Women Behind ‘Four More Shots Please’
Special Episode: Pakistani Feminists Talk Desi Activism
Can Sexual Harassers Or Abusers Be ‘Good’ Men?
Will Lockdown Change Beauty Norms For Good?
Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Special
Has Lockdown Made Us Reconsider the Work From Home Fantasy?
Has the Lockdown Made Celebrities More #Relatable?
Is Fighting the Coronavirus Pandemic an Individual or State Responsibility?
Is Catfishing Okay?
Should We Circulate Images of Violence on Social Media?
Conspiracy Theories Special
Should We Care About Politicians’ Romantic Lives?
Is Celebrating Valentine’s Day an Act of Rebellion in India?
Is Heckling a Valid Form of Dissent?
Is Cancel Culture Harmful?
Is Celebrity Gossip Harming Our Social Discourse?
Is Monogamy Outdated?
Does Social Media Aid or Dilute Protest Movements?
Is the RomCom Still Relevant in 2020?
The Year‑End Special
Can the Body Positivity Movement Ever Be Truly Inclusive?
Should Rape and Sexual Violence Be Portrayed in Film and on TV?
Does ‘Men Are Trash’ Rhetoric Help or Hurt the Fight for Gender Equality?
Do Friendships Require Emotional Boundaries?
Is Ghosting Ethical?
When Is It Ethical to Stand By a Friend or Family Member Accused of Sexual Harassment?
How Okay Is It to Date Someone Much Younger?
Should All Cultural Content Be Viewed From a Social Justice Perspective?
Has the MeToo Movement in India Been Successful?
Lina Soualem on Archiving Palestine
Who Has the Right to the Seas?
'Vestigial' Organs, and Other Lies About Our Bodies
Purdah, Politics, and Portraits in 19th Century India
We take a look at portraits of the Begums of Bhopal, taken by British officer James Waterhouse of the Bengal Artillery in 19th century India, despite the restrictions of the purdah system.
Robots, Virtual Intimacy and Sex in Space. Is This the Future of Sex?
The Middleman Economy of AI-Powered Start-ups
The Utopia of the Livable City
Play
Beyond Bahus | Trailer
‘Beyond Bahus’ goes into the colourful world of Indian TV dramas, revealing an unexpected side to Hindi soaps, and what they mean to the women who watch them.
The Unfinished Indian
Sonic Revolution: Punjab's 'Inquilabi'
Can Trans Women Ever “Identify” as Women in India?
The Best PartsBrowse Podcast Series
Varun Grover On Humanising Bombay Through Kukoo in ‘Sacred Games’
Tillotama Shome on Transgressive Love and Ratna’s Dignity in ‘Sir’
Arpita Chatterjee on the Persistence of Memory in ‘Three of Us'
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on The Power and Pitfalls of Single Motherhood in ‘Nil Battey Sannata’
Renuka Shahane on Flawed Mothers and Unforgiving Daughters in ‘Tribhanga'
Lavender Marriages and Writing for a Straight Audience in ‘Badhaai Do’ With Harshavardhan Kulkarni
Holding Up ‘The Mirror’ to Lust With Konkona Sensharma
Anvitaa Dutt on Binodini from ‘Bulbbul’
Kanika Dhillon on Rumi from ‘Manmarziyaan’
Gauri Shinde on Shashi from ‘English Vinglish’
Anjali Menon on Divya from 'Bangalore Days'
Juhi Chaturvedi on Piku from 'Piku'
Zoya Akhtar on Sona from ‘Luck by Chance’