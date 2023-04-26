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Featured Podcast Series

The Last Courtesans of Bombay

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The Last Courtesans of Bombay

Episode 1: Finding the Tawaifs

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The Last Courtesans of Bombay

Episode 2: A Poet’s Taleem

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The Last Courtesans of Bombay

Episode 3: A Break With the Past

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The Last Courtesans of Bombay

Episode 4: A Crumbling Community

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Featured Podcast Series

Respectfully Disagree

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EP 260Respectfully Disagree

Is Nihilism The Mood of The Moment?

EP 259Respectfully Disagree

Is Being 'Woke' Really Broke Now?

EP 258Respectfully Disagree

Are We Holding Space For Viral Weirdness in November?

EP 257Respectfully Disagree

Will Maharashtra's Elections Be A Cultural Gamechanger? Ft. Meghnad

EP 256Respectfully Disagree

Is The Situationship Era Here To Stay?

EP 255Respectfully Disagree

Re-release: Is Therapy Speak Harmful? Ft. Farah Maneckshaw

EP 254Respectfully Disagree

Can Dark Humour Help Cope With Dystopia? Ft. The Savala Vada

EP 253Respectfully Disagree

Does 'Objective' Journalism Exist? Ft. Manisha Pande

EP 252Respectfully Disagree

Is Indian Reality TV Failing To Entertain?

EP 251Respectfully Disagree

How are GenZ and Millennials Shaping Internet Culture?

EP 250Respectfully Disagree

Is Concert Culture Out Of Touch? Ft. Josh Fernandez

EP 249Respectfully Disagree

Re-Release: Do We Need Four Day Workweeks?

EP 248Respectfully Disagree

Does Fun Still Exist?

EP 247Respectfully Disagree

Did 'brat' Summer Bring Skinny Back? Ft. Urooj Ashfaq

EP 246Respectfully Disagree

Is the Hema Committee Report MeToo's Second Wave? Ft. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Nidhi Suresh

EP 245Respectfully Disagree

Is the Medical Profession in India Failing to Protect Its Own? Ft. Dr. Aqsa Sheikh

EP 244Respectfully Disagree

Do We Really Need Women Leaders? Kamala vs Hasina ft. Tanaïs

EP 243Respectfully Disagree

What Is the Point of Sports?

EP 243Respectfully Disagree

Is Kamala Brat or Is Intersectionality Dead? Ft. The Polyester Podcast

EP 242Respectfully Disagree

Are the Rich Eating? Elite Queer Slang ft. Katyayini Saksham

EP 241Respectfully Disagree

Is Pan Indian Cinema Secretly Queer? Ft. Humhu

EP 240Respectfully Disagree

What Defines Rodent Men?

EP 238Respectfully Disagree

Is Art Dead?

EP 237Respectfully Disagree

Is Diversity a Dud?

EP 236Respectfully Disagree

Are We Tired of Bridgerton?

EP 235Respectfully Disagree

Re-Release: Tollywood Versus Bollywood

EP 234Respectfully Disagree

What Does 2024's Election Mean for India?

EP 232Respectfully Disagree

Would You Rather Be Stuck With a Man or a Bear?

EP 231Respectfully Disagree

Is It Good That the Rom Com Is Dead?

EP 230Respectfully Disagree

Is the Daddy Issues Trope Outdated?

EP 229Respectfully Disagree

Can Friends Ever Be Like Family?

EP 228Respectfully Disagree

Can We Be Friends With Our Siblings?

EP 227Respectfully Disagree

What Are the Limits of Feminist Activism?

EP 226Respectfully Disagree

Why Have Trad Wives Become Cool Again?

EP 225Respectfully Disagree

Why Do We Love Rich People Dramas?

EP 224Respectfully Disagree

Why Do We Love Flawed Characters?

EP 223Respectfully Disagree

Re-Release: Are Royal Families Relevant Anymore?

EP 222Respectfully Disagree

Is True Crime Exploitative? Ft. Nandita Gupta

EP 221Respectfully Disagree

Does Romantic Literature Have to Be Feminist? Ft. Anuja Chauhan

EP 220Respectfully Disagree

Can Mainstream Indian Media Get Feminism Right? Ft. Gul Khan

EP 219Respectfully Disagree

Is It Okay to Enjoy Luxury?

EP 218Respectfully Disagree

Is It Okay to Prioritise Love Over Your Career?

EP 217Respectfully Disagree

Re Release: Are We All 'Pick-Me' Girls?

EP 216Respectfully Disagree

Love in the time of Capitalism

EP 215Respectfully Disagree

Can Pop Culture Be Separated From Politics?

EP 214Respectfully Disagree

Are Bollywood talk shows dead?

EP 213Respectfully Disagree

Dating Dilemmas: Monogamy V/S Polyamory

EP 212Respectfully Disagree

What's In and What's Out - 2024

EP 211Respectfully Disagree

2023's Pop Culture: Wrapped

EP 210Respectfully Disagree

Exam Pressure: Can We Ever Escape?

EP 209Respectfully Disagree

Dating in School: Gateway to True Love or True Trauma?

EP 208Respectfully Disagree

Coed v/s Single-Sex Schools: Back to School, Week 1

EP 207Respectfully Disagree

North v/s South, Week 4: Whose History is India’s History?

EP 206Respectfully Disagree

North v/s South, Week 3: Is the Mainstreaming of Hindi Unfair or Practical?

EP 205Respectfully Disagree

North v/s South, Week 2: Whose Stereotypes Are Worse?

EP 204Respectfully Disagree

North v/s South, Week 1: Tollywood Or Bollywood?

EP 203Respectfully Disagree

Do Nice Guys Really Finish Last?

EP 202Respectfully Disagree

Is the Fuckboy Trope Outdated?

EP 201Respectfully Disagree

Why Can’t We Let Go of ‘Bad Romances’?

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Respectfully Disagree

What’s So Bad About ‘Bad Boys’?

Respectfully Disagree

What Makes Someone a “Good Feminist”?

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What’s the Role of Men in Internet Feminism? ft. Nikhil Taneja

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What’s Wrong With the ‘Girlification’ of the Internet? Ft. Sonia

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Has Internet Feminism Changed Bollywood For the Better? Ft. Shreemi Verma

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Does ‘Passing the Mic’ Still Mean Something? Ft. Swati Kamble

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Respectfully Disagree

Are Feminist Revenge Dramas Worth Saving?

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Respectfully Disagree

Can Preachy Content Be Entertaining? Ft. Made in Heaven

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Does ‘Pink’ Redeem Male Saviours?

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Barbie: Feminist Win or Setback?

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Is There a Right Way To Break Up?

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Re‑Release: What Went Wrong With Wokeness? ft. Jyotsna

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Have OTTs Really Changed On‑Screen Sex for the Better?

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Can Cinema Be Apolitical? 

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Can Friends Be Our Partners for Life?

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Is the Rise of ‘Girlfailure’ TV Here to Stay?

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Swifties, SRK And Should Celebrities Take the ‘Right’ Stand?

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Re‑Release: Is Self‑Care Inherently Selfish?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Therapy‑Speak Harmful?

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Has Online Dating Ruined Romance? Ft. Indu Harikumar

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Are Hot Takes Diluting Discourse?

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Is the Era of Ghosting Over?

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Should Partners Know Our Sexual Histories?

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Respectfully Disagree

Should Period Dramas Be Historically Accurate? Ft. Jubilee

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Re‑Release: Why Is the Hype Around RRR Problematic?

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Respectfully Disagree

Are We All ‘Pick‑Me’ Girls?

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Respectfully Disagree

Have Documentaries Become Too Commercial?

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Respectfully Disagree

What Can Feminist Sex Scenes Look Like?

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Respectfully Disagree

Can Situationships Be Liberating?

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India and Pakistan’s Shared Pop Culture Ft. Joyland

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Re‑Release: Is There A Generation Gap in Feminism?

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Is Gaming Culture Innately Misogynistic?

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Indian TV Dramas: Regressive or Empowering? Ft. Gul Khan

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Veganism More Ethical Than Eating Meat?

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Respectfully Disagree

Re‑Release: Can Hookup Culture Be Empowering?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is AI Killing Creativity?

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Respectfully Disagree

Have Girlbosses Ruined Feminism?

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Respectfully Disagree

When Does Comedy Go Too Far? ft. Anurag Minus Verma

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Celeb Gossip Unethical? ft. Paromita Vohra

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RD: The Best, Worst, and Most Bizarre Moments of 2022

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Sex Positivity Excluding Asexuality?

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Respectfully Disagree

Why Is the Hype Around RRR Problematic?

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Respectfully Disagree

Can Men Be Good Feminists?

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Respectfully Disagree

Re‑release: Do Women Need to Be Protected?

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Respectfully Disagree

Why Is the Movie Never as Good as the Book?

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Respectfully Disagree

Does Privilege Corrupt People? Ft. The White Lotus

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What’s Wrong With Being a Quitter?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is There a Right Way to Protest Climate Change?

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Is Feminist Storytelling Becoming Tokenistic? Ft. HOTD

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Respectfully Disagree

Are Trauma Narratives Always Exploitative? Ft. ‘Blonde’

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Respectfully Disagree

What’s Missing From Sex Education?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is There Such a Thing as a Bad Mother?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is It Okay To Be a Bad Feminist?

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Respectfully Disagree

Brown Representation Ft. ‘Never Have I Ever’

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Respectfully Disagree

What Went Wrong With Body Positivity?

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Respectfully Disagree

Can Marriage Ever Be Feminist?

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Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong With Trashy TV?

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Respectfully Disagree

Re‑Release: Can Kink Help Us Better Understand Consent?

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Respectfully Disagree

Can Rom‑Coms Be Feminist? 

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Respectfully Disagree

Is ‘Tough Love’ Effective?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Mental Health Leave Essential?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is It Okay To Aspire To Be Rich?

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Respectfully Disagree

Should We ‘Fix’ Our Partners?

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Respectfully Disagree

What Went Wrong With Wokeness?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Stan Culture Ruining Society?

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Respectfully Disagree

Does Stability In Relationships Kill Passion?

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Which Women Do We Believe?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Emotional Cheating Worse Than Physical Cheating?

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Respectfully Disagree

Re‑Release: Is It Time We Stop Worshipping Our Elders?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Self‑care Inherently Selfish?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Too Much Optimism a Bad Thing?

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Respectfully Disagree

Can Exes Be Friends?

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Respectfully Disagree

Should Looks Matter?

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Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong With PDA?

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Respectfully Disagree

Has Social Media Ruined How We Communicate?

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Respectfully Disagree

Are Long‑Distance Relationships Doomed to Fail?

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Respectfully Disagree

Do We Need to Give Back to Our Parents? 

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Respectfully Disagree

What Do We Owe Our Sexual Partners?

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Respectfully Disagree

How Important Is It to ‘Check Your Privilege’?

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Respectfully Disagree

The ‘Strong Independent Woman’: Still Relevant, Or Outdated?

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Beauty: Feminist or Not?

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Is Productivity Unhealthy?

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Do Dysfunctional Families Damage You for Life?

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Should Women Ever Censor Themselves for Their Own Safety?

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Can Het Romance Be Feminist?

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Respectfully Disagree

Can Fighting With Friends Be Healthy?

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Respectfully Disagree

How Much Does Money Matter in Relationships?

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Can Hookup Culture Be Empowering?

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Do People Deserve Credit for Being Allies?

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Can Kindness Be Unconditional?

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Have Influencers Ruined Entertainment?

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Respectfully Disagree

Do We Need Role Models?

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Respectfully Disagree

Should People With Political Differences Be Friends?

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Is There Such a Thing as ‘Laziness’?

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Respectfully Disagree

Are Office Romances Ethical?

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Have Dating Apps Ruined Dating?

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Does It Pay To Be Nice?

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Respectfully Disagree

Do We Need Four‑day Workweeks?

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Respectfully Disagree

What Makes Someone a Bad Friend?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is It Wrong to ‘Use’ People?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is There a Generation Gap in Feminism?

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Is It Okay to Not Want a Career?

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Is Social Media Activism Effective?

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Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong With Being ‘Single’ for Life?

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Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong With Bragging?

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Respectfully Disagree

What Is the Point of Awards?

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Is Western Culture Bad for Indian Values?

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Are Sports Too Commercialised?

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Respectfully Disagree

How Much Can You Blame Your Childhood for How You Are?

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What’s Wrong with Getting Cosmetic Surgery?

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What’s Wrong With Being ‘Vanilla’?

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Is Surveillance Ever Okay?

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What’s So Great About Fame?

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Respectfully Disagree

Do Women Need To Be Protected?

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Respectfully Disagree

Do Our Films Need a Censor Board?

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Respectfully Disagree

Does the ‘Dream Job’ Exist?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Cheating the System Okay?

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Does the World Need More Children?

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Do We Really Need School Exams?

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Does Trauma Make You Stronger?

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What Does Sensitive Media Coverage of Sexual Violence Look Like?

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Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong With Rebound Relationships?

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Is Escapism During a Crisis Okay?

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Is Blame Constructive In Times of Crisis?

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Do We Need Celebrities To Be Activists?

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Can We Speak Ill of the Dead?

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What’s Wrong With Having a ‘Type’?

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Can Pop Culture Nostalgia Be Harmful?

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Should We Reject All Sanskars?

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Do Children Need To Be Protected From Sex in Media?

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Are Royal Families Relevant Anymore?

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Is There Anything Good About Consumerism?

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Is Reality TV All Bad?

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Should We Stop Glorifying Gym Bodies?

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How Important Is Sex in a Romantic Relationship?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Showing Vulnerability a Sign of Weakness?

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Should People Be Accountable for Their Partners’ Transgressions?

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Respectfully Disagree

Can Art Critique Religion Without Being Offensive?

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Should Homemakers Be Paid a Salary?

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Is Eating Meat Ethical?

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The Worst and Worst of 2020

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Should Teens Be Accountable for Their Behaviour Online?

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Can Jealousy Ever Be a Good Thing?

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What Does It Mean to Be ‘Anti‑National’?

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Does Society Benefit From Fan Cultures?

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Respectfully Disagree

How Responsible Are We for Others’ Mental Health?

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What’s the Problem With Public Nudity?

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Is It Ever Okay To Not Practice What You Preach?

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Is It Okay To Comment on Others’ Unhealthy Lifestyle Choices?

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Respectfully Disagree

What Makes Relationships Toxic?

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Should Brands Take Positions on Social Justice Issues?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Snitching Wrong?

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Should All Women Uplift All Women?

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Does the Context of a #Metoo Accusation Matter?

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Can Women Be Misogynistic?

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Is Vanity Always a Bad Thing?

Is chivalry dead?
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Is Chivalry Dead? (And Should It Be?)

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Do Friends and Family Need To Approve of People You Date?

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Can Mockery Ever Be a Sign of Affection?

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Is the Notion of Inheritance Flawed?

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Re‑Release: Do Friendships Require Emotional Boundaries?

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Is It Time We Stop Worshipping Our Elders?

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When Is Flirting Creepy and When Is It Flattering?

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Is Social Media Killing or Elevating Public Discourse?

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Can Kink Help Us Better Understand Consent?

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Is It Time to Change How We Talk About Infidelity?

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Should Long‑Term Romantic Partnerships Be a Life Goal?

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Who Is Responsible for Educating People About Social Justice?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Violence a Valid Form of Protest?

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Capitalism: Broken Economic System or Convenient Scapegoat?

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In Conversation With the Women Behind ‘Four More Shots Please’

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Special Episode: Pakistani Feminists Talk Desi Activism

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Respectfully Disagree

Can Sexual Harassers Or Abusers Be ‘Good’ Men?

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Respectfully Disagree

Will Lockdown Change Beauty Norms For Good?

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Respectfully Disagree

Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Special

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Has Lockdown Made Us Reconsider the Work From Home Fantasy?

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Has the Lockdown Made Celebrities More #Relatable?

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Is Fighting the Coronavirus Pandemic an Individual or State Responsibility?

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Is Catfishing Okay?

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Should We Circulate Images of Violence on Social Media?

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Respectfully Disagree

Conspiracy Theories Special

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Should We Care About Politicians’ Romantic Lives?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Celebrating Valentine’s Day an Act of Rebellion in India?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Heckling a Valid Form of Dissent?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Cancel Culture Harmful?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Celebrity Gossip Harming Our Social Discourse?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Monogamy Outdated?

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Respectfully Disagree

Does Social Media Aid or Dilute Protest Movements?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is the RomCom Still Relevant in 2020?

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Respectfully Disagree

The Year‑End Special

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Can the Body Positivity Movement Ever Be Truly Inclusive?

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Respectfully Disagree

Should Rape and Sexual Violence Be Portrayed in Film and on TV?

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Respectfully Disagree

Does ‘Men Are Trash’ Rhetoric Help or Hurt the Fight for Gender Equality?

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Respectfully Disagree

Do Friendships Require Emotional Boundaries?

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Respectfully Disagree

Is Ghosting Ethical?

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When Is It Ethical to Stand By a Friend or Family Member Accused of Sexual Harassment?

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Respectfully Disagree

How Okay Is It to Date Someone Much Younger?

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Should All Cultural Content Be Viewed From a Social Justice Perspective?

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Has the MeToo Movement in India Been Successful?

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EP 12The Best Parts

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EP 07The Best Parts

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EP 05The Best Parts

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EP 03The Best Parts

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EP 01The Best Parts

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