share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The latest

Most popular

Thumbnail featuring a still from Naagin for a documentary on Indian TV dramas
Documentaries

Beyond Bahus | Trailer

‘Beyond Bahus’ goes into the colourful world of Indian TV dramas, revealing an unexpected side to Hindi soaps, and what they mean to the women who watch them.

a still of kalpana ranjani playing the role of kuttan's mother in the film bangalore days
The Third Act

Card Parties, James Bond Jackets and Unconventional Mothers in ‘Bangalore Days’

We explore how Kuttan’s mother breaks social dictates by prioritizing her desires and dreams in ‘Bangalore Days.’ ‘The Third Act’ is The Swaddle’s series where we explore supporting characters who stole the show.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.

Error
Follow us onInstagramYouTube
Featured Podcast Series

The 'In Perspective' Podcast

Browse Podcast Series
ep-50-cover-dr-shailaja-paik.jpg

A New Dalit Womanhood in Colonial India, Education and Women’s Domestic Work, and More With Dr. Shailaja Paik

ep-49-cover.jpg

Sati in Colonial India, Feminist Utopias, and More With Lata Mani

cover-design-ep-48.jpg

Piro’s Resistance Literature, the Colonial Attack on Dais, and More With Dr. Anshu Malhotra

ip-episode-47-cover-dr-payal-arora.jpg

Decolonising Data Privacy, Digital Leisure, and More With Dr. Payal Arora

ip-episode-46-cover-2.jpg

Women’s Bodies In Early Indian Art, Global Stereotypes About South Asian Art, and More With Dr. Seema Bawa

ep-45-cover-image-dr-amina-yaqin.jpg

The Devolution of Heroines in Pakistani TV Dramas, Changing Perceptions of Urdu, and More With Dr. Amina Yaqin

ip-ep-44-cover_dr-inderpal-grewal.jpg

How Barbie Came To India, Toru Dutt’s Travel Narratives, and More With Dr. Inderpal Grewal

ip-podcast-ep-43-cover.jpg

How Torture Is Used to Exercise State Power, Thangjam Manorama’s Murder, and More With Dr. Jinee Lokaneeta

episode-42-cover.jpg

The Hidden Dangers of Hysterectomies, Women’s Access to Sexual Healthcare, and More With Dr. Sapna Desai

episode-41-cover.jpg

Naga Feminist Narratives, How Militarisation Impacts Women, and More With Prof. Rosemary Dzuvichu

ip-podcast-episode-40-cover-1.jpg

Why Environmental Impact Assessments Are Controversial, India’s Coastline Policy Problem, and More With Kanchi Kohli and Manju Menon

ip-ep-39-cover-dr-chaitanya-lakkimsetti.jpg

The Mumbai Bar Dancer Ban, Rethinking Sex Work, and More With Dr. Chaitanya Lakkimsetti

ip-ep-38-cover.jpg

Rethinking Traditional Masculinity, the ‘Ghar Jamai’ Stereotype, and More With Prof. Radhika Chopra

The Problems With the 1947 Partition of India, the Devaluation of History, and More With Dr. Priya Satia
EP 01

The Problems With the 1947 Partition of India, the Devaluation of History, and More With Dr. Priya Satia

ip-ep-36-cover-dr-usha-raman.jpg

Technofeminism, Digital Feminist Activism, and More With Dr. Usha Raman

ip-episode-35-cover-dr-atreyee-majumder.jpg

How Colonialism Shaped India’s Attitude Towards the Environment, and More With Dr. Atreyee Majumder

ep-34-cover-dr-pavithra-suryanarayan.jpg

How Brahmin Elite Shaped Indian Democracy, the Popularity of Right‑Wing Political Parties, and More With Dr. Pavithra Suryanarayan

ep-33-cover.jpg

The Fear of Women Filing ‘False Cases,’ Child Sexual Abuse Laws, and More with Prita Jha

ip-cover-ep-32-dr-jessica-hinchy.jpg

Colonial ‘Panic’ Around the Hijra Community and More With Dr. Jessica Hinchy

ep-31-dr-swati-moitra.jpg

Women’s Travel in 19th century Bengal, Femslash Fanfiction, and More With Dr. Swati Moitra

ep-30-cover-image.jpg

The Jallikattu Ban, Farmers’ Debt and More With Dr. Aarti Sethi

ip-cover-ep-29-dr-janaki-nair.jpg

The Sabarimala Verdict, Recognising Customs as Law, and More With Dr. Janaki Nair

ep-28-cover.jpg

Indian Lesbian Feminism, Political Friendships and More With Dr. Niharika Banerjea

ip-ep-27-cover-dr-jayakumari-devika.jpg

Feminist Resistance in Kerala, the Sabarimala Temple Controversy And More With Dr. Jayakumari Devika

ep-26-cover-art-_.jpg

The Phulmoni Case, Child Marriage Debates in India and More With Dr. Ishita Pande

ip-cover-ep-25-dr-mahuya-bandyopadhyay.jpg

Humane Approaches to Imprisonment, Invisibilizing Women Prisoners in India and More With Dr. Mahuya Bandyopadhyay

ip-cover-art-ep-24.jpg

How Sexual Policing Impacts Treatment of Women’s Traumas, the Unique History of Hysteria in India and More With Dr. Sarah Pinto

ip-cover-ep23-dr-arunima-datta.jpg

The Misrepresentation of Indian Coolie Women in Nationalist Discourse and More With Dr. Arunima Datta

ip-cover-art-dr-geeta-patel-1.jpg

What Was So Obscene About Ismat Chughtai’s ‘Lihaaf,’ the Role of Literature in Nationalist Discourse and More With Dr. Geeta Patel

ip-cover-art-ep-21-dr-ranjana-dave.jpg

Political Resistance Through Classical Dance, Questioning the ‘Ideal’ Body and More With Ranjana Dave

whatsapp-image-2022-12-23-at-11-56-11.jpg

Matriliny in Kerala, Ravi Varma’s Art, and More With Dr. G. Anurima

ip-cover-art-dr-mytheli-sreenivas.jpg

Tamil Women Writing About Desire in the 1920s, Casteless Marriage and More With Dr. Mytheli Sreenivas

ip-podcast-episode-17-cover.jpg

Rituparno Ghosh’s Legacy, Media Censorship, Queer Indian Cinema and More With Dr. Shohini Ghosh

ip-cover-evolution-of-girls-education-in-india.jpg

The Evolution of Girls’ Education in India and More With Dr. Divya Kannan

ip-podcast-episode-15-cover.jpg

Debates Around Obscenity, Sexology in 19th Century India, and More With Dr. Charu Gupta

ip-cover-art-ep14.jpg

The Age of Marriage, Regulation of Sex Work in Colonial India and More With Dr. Ashwini Tambe

ip-cover-art-ep-13.jpg

Empowering Women Online Through Consent and Anonymity and More With Dr. Anja Kovacs

ip-ep-12-cover-dr-amrita-nandy.jpg

Why We Romanticize Motherhood, Indian Women Going Childfree And More With Amrita Nandy

ip-cover-art-ep-11-dr-naisargi-dave.jpg

The Emergence of the Lesbian Movement in India and More With Dr. Naisargi Dave

ip_ranjani_mazumdar.jpg

The Birth of Cabaret in Bollywood, the Death of the Movie Poster And More With Dr. Ranjani Mazumdar

ip-ep-9-cover.jpg

Sati, Debates on Women’s Consent in Colonial India and More with Dr. Tanika Sarkar

ip-ep-8_indian-womens-reproductive-rights.jpg

Indian Women’s Reproductive Rights Through the Ages and More with Dr. Sanjam Ahluwalia

ip-ep-7-cover.jpg

The Woman Poisoner Stereotype, Anti‑Abortion Laws in Colonial India and More with Dr. Mitra Sharafi

ip-ep-6-cover.jpg

Who Benefits From Development in the Northeast and More With Dr. Dolly Kikon

ip-ep-5-cover.jpg

How Indian Women Got the Right to Vote and More with Dr. Mrinalini Sinha

ip-ep-4-cover.jpg

Sustainable Cities, Environmental Activism and More with Dr. Harini Nagendra

ip-ep-3-cover.jpg

Queer Love in Pre‑Modern India and More with Dr. Ruth Vanita

ip-ep-2-cover-1.jpg

Why Feminists Are Accused of Betraying the Nation and More With Dr. Mary E John

ip-ep-1-cover.jpg

The Unknown Feminists of India’s Independence and More With Dr. Vibhuti Patel