EP 260 Respectfully Disagree

Is Nihilism The Mood of The Moment?

EP 259 Respectfully Disagree

Is Being 'Woke' Really Broke Now?

EP 258 Respectfully Disagree

Are We Holding Space For Viral Weirdness in November?

EP 257 Respectfully Disagree

Will Maharashtra's Elections Be A Cultural Gamechanger? Ft. Meghnad

EP 256 Respectfully Disagree

Is The Situationship Era Here To Stay?

EP 255 Respectfully Disagree

Re-release: Is Therapy Speak Harmful? Ft. Farah Maneckshaw

EP 254 Respectfully Disagree

Can Dark Humour Help Cope With Dystopia? Ft. The Savala Vada

EP 253 Respectfully Disagree

Does 'Objective' Journalism Exist? Ft. Manisha Pande

EP 252 Respectfully Disagree

Is Indian Reality TV Failing To Entertain?

EP 251 Respectfully Disagree

How are GenZ and Millennials Shaping Internet Culture?

EP 250 Respectfully Disagree

Is Concert Culture Out Of Touch? Ft. Josh Fernandez

EP 249 Respectfully Disagree

Re-Release: Do We Need Four Day Workweeks?

EP 248 Respectfully Disagree

Does Fun Still Exist?

EP 247 Respectfully Disagree

Did 'brat' Summer Bring Skinny Back? Ft. Urooj Ashfaq

EP 246 Respectfully Disagree

Is the Hema Committee Report MeToo's Second Wave? Ft. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Nidhi Suresh

EP 245 Respectfully Disagree

Is the Medical Profession in India Failing to Protect Its Own? Ft. Dr. Aqsa Sheikh

EP 244 Respectfully Disagree

Do We Really Need Women Leaders? Kamala vs Hasina ft. Tanaïs

EP 243 Respectfully Disagree

What Is the Point of Sports?

EP 243 Respectfully Disagree

Is Kamala Brat or Is Intersectionality Dead? Ft. The Polyester Podcast

EP 242 Respectfully Disagree

Are the Rich Eating? Elite Queer Slang ft. Katyayini Saksham

EP 241 Respectfully Disagree

Is Pan Indian Cinema Secretly Queer? Ft. Humhu

EP 240 Respectfully Disagree

What Defines Rodent Men?

EP 238 Respectfully Disagree

Is Art Dead?

EP 237 Respectfully Disagree

Is Diversity a Dud?

EP 236 Respectfully Disagree

Are We Tired of Bridgerton?

EP 235 Respectfully Disagree

Re-Release: Tollywood Versus Bollywood

EP 234 Respectfully Disagree

What Does 2024's Election Mean for India?

EP 232 Respectfully Disagree

Would You Rather Be Stuck With a Man or a Bear?

EP 231 Respectfully Disagree

Is It Good That the Rom Com Is Dead?

EP 230 Respectfully Disagree

Is the Daddy Issues Trope Outdated?

EP 229 Respectfully Disagree

Can Friends Ever Be Like Family?

EP 228 Respectfully Disagree

Can We Be Friends With Our Siblings?

EP 227 Respectfully Disagree

What Are the Limits of Feminist Activism?

EP 226 Respectfully Disagree

Why Have Trad Wives Become Cool Again?

EP 225 Respectfully Disagree

Why Do We Love Rich People Dramas?

EP 224 Respectfully Disagree

Why Do We Love Flawed Characters?

EP 223 Respectfully Disagree

Re-Release: Are Royal Families Relevant Anymore?

EP 222 Respectfully Disagree

Is True Crime Exploitative? Ft. Nandita Gupta

EP 221 Respectfully Disagree

Does Romantic Literature Have to Be Feminist? Ft. Anuja Chauhan

EP 220 Respectfully Disagree

Can Mainstream Indian Media Get Feminism Right? Ft. Gul Khan

EP 219 Respectfully Disagree

Is It Okay to Enjoy Luxury?

EP 218 Respectfully Disagree

Is It Okay to Prioritise Love Over Your Career?

EP 217 Respectfully Disagree

Re Release: Are We All 'Pick-Me' Girls?

EP 216 Respectfully Disagree

Love in the time of Capitalism

EP 215 Respectfully Disagree

Can Pop Culture Be Separated From Politics?

EP 214 Respectfully Disagree

Are Bollywood talk shows dead?

EP 213 Respectfully Disagree

Dating Dilemmas: Monogamy V/S Polyamory

EP 212 Respectfully Disagree

What's In and What's Out - 2024

EP 211 Respectfully Disagree

2023's Pop Culture: Wrapped

EP 210 Respectfully Disagree

Exam Pressure: Can We Ever Escape?

EP 209 Respectfully Disagree

Dating in School: Gateway to True Love or True Trauma?

EP 208 Respectfully Disagree

Coed v/s Single-Sex Schools: Back to School, Week 1

EP 207 Respectfully Disagree

North v/s South, Week 4: Whose History is India’s History?

EP 206 Respectfully Disagree

North v/s South, Week 3: Is the Mainstreaming of Hindi Unfair or Practical?

EP 205 Respectfully Disagree

North v/s South, Week 2: Whose Stereotypes Are Worse?

EP 204 Respectfully Disagree

North v/s South, Week 1: Tollywood Or Bollywood?

EP 203 Respectfully Disagree

Do Nice Guys Really Finish Last?

EP 202 Respectfully Disagree

Is the Fuckboy Trope Outdated?

EP 201 Respectfully Disagree

Why Can’t We Let Go of ‘Bad Romances’?

Respectfully Disagree

What’s So Bad About ‘Bad Boys’?

Respectfully Disagree

What Makes Someone a “Good Feminist”?

Respectfully Disagree

What’s the Role of Men in Internet Feminism? ft. Nikhil Taneja

Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong With the ‘Girlification’ of the Internet? Ft. Sonia

Respectfully Disagree

Has Internet Feminism Changed Bollywood For the Better? Ft. Shreemi Verma

Respectfully Disagree

Does ‘Passing the Mic’ Still Mean Something? Ft. Swati Kamble

Respectfully Disagree

Are Feminist Revenge Dramas Worth Saving?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Preachy Content Be Entertaining? Ft. Made in Heaven

Respectfully Disagree

Does ‘Pink’ Redeem Male Saviours?

Respectfully Disagree

Barbie: Feminist Win or Setback?

Respectfully Disagree

Is There a Right Way To Break Up?

Respectfully Disagree

Re‑Release: What Went Wrong With Wokeness? ft. Jyotsna

Respectfully Disagree

Have OTTs Really Changed On‑Screen Sex for the Better?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Cinema Be Apolitical?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Friends Be Our Partners for Life?

Respectfully Disagree

Is the Rise of ‘Girlfailure’ TV Here to Stay?

Respectfully Disagree

Swifties, SRK And Should Celebrities Take the ‘Right’ Stand?

Respectfully Disagree

Re‑Release: Is Self‑Care Inherently Selfish?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Therapy‑Speak Harmful?

Respectfully Disagree

Has Online Dating Ruined Romance? Ft. Indu Harikumar

Respectfully Disagree

Are Hot Takes Diluting Discourse?

Respectfully Disagree

Is the Era of Ghosting Over?

Respectfully Disagree

Should Partners Know Our Sexual Histories?

Respectfully Disagree

Should Period Dramas Be Historically Accurate? Ft. Jubilee

Respectfully Disagree

Re‑Release: Why Is the Hype Around RRR Problematic?

Respectfully Disagree

Are We All ‘Pick‑Me’ Girls?

Respectfully Disagree

Have Documentaries Become Too Commercial?

Respectfully Disagree

What Can Feminist Sex Scenes Look Like?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Situationships Be Liberating?

Respectfully Disagree

India and Pakistan’s Shared Pop Culture Ft. Joyland

Respectfully Disagree

Re‑Release: Is There A Generation Gap in Feminism?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Gaming Culture Innately Misogynistic?

Respectfully Disagree

Indian TV Dramas: Regressive or Empowering? Ft. Gul Khan

Respectfully Disagree

Is Veganism More Ethical Than Eating Meat?

Respectfully Disagree

Re‑Release: Can Hookup Culture Be Empowering?

Respectfully Disagree

Is AI Killing Creativity?

Respectfully Disagree

Have Girlbosses Ruined Feminism?

Respectfully Disagree

When Does Comedy Go Too Far? ft. Anurag Minus Verma

Respectfully Disagree

Is Celeb Gossip Unethical? ft. Paromita Vohra

Respectfully Disagree

RD: The Best, Worst, and Most Bizarre Moments of 2022

Respectfully Disagree

Is Sex Positivity Excluding Asexuality?

Respectfully Disagree

Why Is the Hype Around RRR Problematic?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Men Be Good Feminists?

Respectfully Disagree

Re‑release: Do Women Need to Be Protected?

Respectfully Disagree

Why Is the Movie Never as Good as the Book?

Respectfully Disagree

Does Privilege Corrupt People? Ft. The White Lotus

Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong With Being a Quitter?

Respectfully Disagree

Is There a Right Way to Protest Climate Change?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Feminist Storytelling Becoming Tokenistic? Ft. HOTD

Respectfully Disagree

Are Trauma Narratives Always Exploitative? Ft. ‘Blonde’

Respectfully Disagree

What’s Missing From Sex Education?

Respectfully Disagree

Is There Such a Thing as a Bad Mother?

Respectfully Disagree

Is It Okay To Be a Bad Feminist?

Respectfully Disagree

Brown Representation Ft. ‘Never Have I Ever’

Respectfully Disagree

What Went Wrong With Body Positivity?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Marriage Ever Be Feminist?

Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong With Trashy TV?

Respectfully Disagree

Re‑Release: Can Kink Help Us Better Understand Consent?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Rom‑Coms Be Feminist?

Respectfully Disagree

Is ‘Tough Love’ Effective?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Mental Health Leave Essential?

Respectfully Disagree

Is It Okay To Aspire To Be Rich?

Respectfully Disagree

Should We ‘Fix’ Our Partners?

Respectfully Disagree

What Went Wrong With Wokeness?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Stan Culture Ruining Society?

Respectfully Disagree

Does Stability In Relationships Kill Passion?

Respectfully Disagree

Which Women Do We Believe?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Emotional Cheating Worse Than Physical Cheating?

Respectfully Disagree

Re‑Release: Is It Time We Stop Worshipping Our Elders?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Self‑care Inherently Selfish?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Too Much Optimism a Bad Thing?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Exes Be Friends?

Respectfully Disagree

Should Looks Matter?

Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong With PDA?

Respectfully Disagree

Has Social Media Ruined How We Communicate?

Respectfully Disagree

Are Long‑Distance Relationships Doomed to Fail?

Respectfully Disagree

Do We Need to Give Back to Our Parents?

Respectfully Disagree

What Do We Owe Our Sexual Partners?

Respectfully Disagree

How Important Is It to ‘Check Your Privilege’?

Respectfully Disagree

The ‘Strong Independent Woman’: Still Relevant, Or Outdated?

Respectfully Disagree

Beauty: Feminist or Not?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Productivity Unhealthy?

Respectfully Disagree

Do Dysfunctional Families Damage You for Life?

Respectfully Disagree

Should Women Ever Censor Themselves for Their Own Safety?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Het Romance Be Feminist?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Fighting With Friends Be Healthy?

Respectfully Disagree

How Much Does Money Matter in Relationships?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Hookup Culture Be Empowering?

Respectfully Disagree

Do People Deserve Credit for Being Allies?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Kindness Be Unconditional?

Respectfully Disagree

Have Influencers Ruined Entertainment?

Respectfully Disagree

Do We Need Role Models?

Respectfully Disagree

Should People With Political Differences Be Friends?

Respectfully Disagree

Is There Such a Thing as ‘Laziness’?

Respectfully Disagree

Are Office Romances Ethical?

Respectfully Disagree

Have Dating Apps Ruined Dating?

Respectfully Disagree

Does It Pay To Be Nice?

Respectfully Disagree

Do We Need Four‑day Workweeks?

Respectfully Disagree

What Makes Someone a Bad Friend?

Respectfully Disagree

Is It Wrong to ‘Use’ People?

Respectfully Disagree

Is There a Generation Gap in Feminism?

Respectfully Disagree

Is It Okay to Not Want a Career?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Social Media Activism Effective?

Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong With Being ‘Single’ for Life?

Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong With Bragging?

Respectfully Disagree

What Is the Point of Awards?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Western Culture Bad for Indian Values?

Respectfully Disagree

Are Sports Too Commercialised?

Respectfully Disagree

How Much Can You Blame Your Childhood for How You Are?

Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong with Getting Cosmetic Surgery?

Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong With Being ‘Vanilla’?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Surveillance Ever Okay?

Respectfully Disagree

What’s So Great About Fame?

Respectfully Disagree

Do Women Need To Be Protected?

Respectfully Disagree

Do Our Films Need a Censor Board?

Respectfully Disagree

Does the ‘Dream Job’ Exist?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Cheating the System Okay?

Respectfully Disagree

Does the World Need More Children?

Respectfully Disagree

Do We Really Need School Exams?

Respectfully Disagree

Does Trauma Make You Stronger?

Respectfully Disagree

What Does Sensitive Media Coverage of Sexual Violence Look Like?

Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong With Rebound Relationships?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Escapism During a Crisis Okay?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Blame Constructive In Times of Crisis?

Respectfully Disagree

Do We Need Celebrities To Be Activists?

Respectfully Disagree

Can We Speak Ill of the Dead?

Respectfully Disagree

What’s Wrong With Having a ‘Type’?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Pop Culture Nostalgia Be Harmful?

Respectfully Disagree

Should We Reject All Sanskars?

Respectfully Disagree

Do Children Need To Be Protected From Sex in Media?

Respectfully Disagree

Are Royal Families Relevant Anymore?

Respectfully Disagree

Is There Anything Good About Consumerism?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Reality TV All Bad?

Respectfully Disagree

Should We Stop Glorifying Gym Bodies?

Respectfully Disagree

How Important Is Sex in a Romantic Relationship?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Showing Vulnerability a Sign of Weakness?

Respectfully Disagree

Should People Be Accountable for Their Partners’ Transgressions?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Art Critique Religion Without Being Offensive?

Respectfully Disagree

Should Homemakers Be Paid a Salary?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Eating Meat Ethical?

Respectfully Disagree

The Worst and Worst of 2020

Respectfully Disagree

Should Teens Be Accountable for Their Behaviour Online?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Jealousy Ever Be a Good Thing?

Respectfully Disagree

What Does It Mean to Be ‘Anti‑National’?

Respectfully Disagree

Does Society Benefit From Fan Cultures?

Respectfully Disagree

How Responsible Are We for Others’ Mental Health?

Respectfully Disagree

What’s the Problem With Public Nudity?

Respectfully Disagree

Is It Ever Okay To Not Practice What You Preach?

Respectfully Disagree

Is It Okay To Comment on Others’ Unhealthy Lifestyle Choices?

Respectfully Disagree

What Makes Relationships Toxic?

Respectfully Disagree

Should Brands Take Positions on Social Justice Issues?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Snitching Wrong?

Respectfully Disagree

Should All Women Uplift All Women?

Respectfully Disagree

Does the Context of a #Metoo Accusation Matter?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Women Be Misogynistic?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Vanity Always a Bad Thing?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Chivalry Dead? (And Should It Be?)

Respectfully Disagree

Do Friends and Family Need To Approve of People You Date?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Mockery Ever Be a Sign of Affection?

Respectfully Disagree

Is the Notion of Inheritance Flawed?

Respectfully Disagree

Re‑Release: Do Friendships Require Emotional Boundaries?

Respectfully Disagree

Is It Time We Stop Worshipping Our Elders?

Respectfully Disagree

When Is Flirting Creepy and When Is It Flattering?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Social Media Killing or Elevating Public Discourse?

Respectfully Disagree

Can Kink Help Us Better Understand Consent?

Respectfully Disagree

Is It Time to Change How We Talk About Infidelity?

Respectfully Disagree

Should Long‑Term Romantic Partnerships Be a Life Goal?

Respectfully Disagree

Who Is Responsible for Educating People About Social Justice?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Violence a Valid Form of Protest?

Respectfully Disagree

Capitalism: Broken Economic System or Convenient Scapegoat?

Respectfully Disagree

In Conversation With the Women Behind ‘Four More Shots Please’

Respectfully Disagree

Special Episode: Pakistani Feminists Talk Desi Activism

Respectfully Disagree

Can Sexual Harassers Or Abusers Be ‘Good’ Men?

Respectfully Disagree

Will Lockdown Change Beauty Norms For Good?

Respectfully Disagree

Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Special

Respectfully Disagree

Has Lockdown Made Us Reconsider the Work From Home Fantasy?

Respectfully Disagree

Has the Lockdown Made Celebrities More #Relatable?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Fighting the Coronavirus Pandemic an Individual or State Responsibility?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Catfishing Okay?

Respectfully Disagree

Should We Circulate Images of Violence on Social Media?

Respectfully Disagree

Conspiracy Theories Special

Respectfully Disagree

Should We Care About Politicians’ Romantic Lives?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Celebrating Valentine’s Day an Act of Rebellion in India?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Heckling a Valid Form of Dissent?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Cancel Culture Harmful?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Celebrity Gossip Harming Our Social Discourse?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Monogamy Outdated?

Respectfully Disagree

Does Social Media Aid or Dilute Protest Movements?

Respectfully Disagree

Is the RomCom Still Relevant in 2020?

Respectfully Disagree

The Year‑End Special

Respectfully Disagree

Can the Body Positivity Movement Ever Be Truly Inclusive?

Respectfully Disagree

Should Rape and Sexual Violence Be Portrayed in Film and on TV?

Respectfully Disagree

Does ‘Men Are Trash’ Rhetoric Help or Hurt the Fight for Gender Equality?

Respectfully Disagree

Do Friendships Require Emotional Boundaries?

Respectfully Disagree

Is Ghosting Ethical?

Respectfully Disagree

When Is It Ethical to Stand By a Friend or Family Member Accused of Sexual Harassment?

Respectfully Disagree

How Okay Is It to Date Someone Much Younger?

Respectfully Disagree

Should All Cultural Content Be Viewed From a Social Justice Perspective?

Respectfully Disagree

Has the MeToo Movement in India Been Successful?