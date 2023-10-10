share
The Swdl
Tollywood’s Kingmakers

How organized fandoms — the Telugu film industry’s best kept open secret — powered the RRR juggernaut.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty & Divya Kandukuri
published
Apr 10, 2023
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty & Divya Kandukuri

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii. Divya Kandukuri is a writer whose work lies in the intersections of caste, gender, pop culture and mental health. She's the founder of a Phule-Ambedkarite mental health collective, The Blue Dawn. Currently she works as a senior projects associate at Zubaan. 