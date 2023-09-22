Tollywood’s Kingmakers

Not everyone has access to gods equally. In Andhra Pradesh and

Telangana, the two Telugu states, people have created their own gods – constructing the divine from the bottom up.

The time was ripe. Post-Independence India was a nation in search of its soul. No other sovereign territory had as many languages or cultures, and few were as socially divided.

The caste system, or varna system, had been in place for centuries, as laid out by Hindu scriptures like the Manusmriti. The hierarchy imposed one caste upon the other, in four tiers, or varnas – Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vaishya, and Shudra, collectively called Savarnas. Avarna described another, supposed “sub” tier – the current-day Dalit communities who were subjected to social exclusion and ‘untouchability.’ In this system of graded inequality, as Dr B.R. Ambedkar calls it, “the Shudra is not only placed at the bottom of the gradation but he is subjected to innumerable ignominies and disabilities so as to prevent him from rising above the condition fixed for him by law.” In Hindu society, Shudras were the lowest of the low, with the exception of the Avarnas. In a culture inseparable from this system, the first three ‘tiers’ were (and remain) the gatekeepers of political power, worship, and culture.

In erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh, however, a handful of Shudra communities had amassed wealth and influence. Since being endowed centuries ago with generous land grants and titles by Nizam rulers for being expert cultivators, a few once-agricultural peasant communities had prospered – doubly so in the two decades post-independence, during the Green Revolution. The Reddys and Kammas and, to a lesser extent, the Kapus owned most of the land in the state. And in due course, the Reddys began wresting control of the state’s politics and media from the Brahmins and Vaishyas. Telugu films, in turn, began to cater to the Reddys and their fellow equivalent castes like the Kammas. But community memory is long: thousands of years of Savarna indoctrination and slights kept these castes feeling on the backfoot.

And in some ways they were; these communities were still bereft of spiritual autonomy. It didn’t matter how much power or wealth they accumulated or how much they had risen in the caste hierarchy, the majority of people in the state did not have access to divine figures who supposedly represented them. For centuries, Brahmins had been amassing control of temples and worship and discouraging Shudras and Dalits from claiming and communing with deities, or otherwise drawing spiritual nourishment without a Brahmin intermediary.

The great epics have always shown one thing to be true: gods are born when people need one to call their own. And it’s usually someone ordinary – but with an innate destiny to be chosen.

Enter Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Now known simply by his initials, NTR began as a small-time Kamma actor, a “walk-in” character in an industry of Reddys and Brahmins. But within less than seven years, he portrayed the Hindu deity Krishna in one of Telugu cinema’s first and biggest blockbusters, Mayabazaar (1957). He went on to play other popular mythical figures and, in time, emerged to fill the increasingly noticeable gap between the Kamma community’s prosperity and their power compared to their cohorts and rivals, the Reddys.

His performances as various gods permanently etched his face into people’s minds as a stand-in for gods they were used to worshiping from a distance. He was, quite literally, a god in their own image. His meteoric rise to popularity led to the first large-scale following that fought for him, in his name, and identified with him – a fanatic collective of devotees that eventually propelled him to the position of the state’s first Kamma Chief Minister.

“Until [NTR became Chief Minister in] the 1980s, Kammas and Kapus didn’t have political gods… NTR was an alternative [to Reddy] hegemony for the Kammas and Kapus [to achieve] political godhood,” explains anti-caste intellectual and political theorist, Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd. NTR leveraged his cultural power into political power when he launched the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). “Once NTR became a politician, his god image became household in the form of huge photographs in houses, cutouts, statues.” The Reddys had lands and politics; Kammas had land, cinema, and now politics. Meanwhile the Kapus, who had initially rallied behind NTR, were left with nothing more than they started with.

Until Chiranjeevi entered the scene.

As NTR was ascending to absolute power, a young upstart began shaking up Tollywood. Chiranjeevi entered a film industry already replete with titans – all from the Kamma community. These were men whose fans organized and fought with one another – sometimes to the death – about who was the better human, hero, idol. In a cultural milieu oversaturated with men elevated to divine status, there was seemingly no room for anyone else – except, once again, an outsider who could change it all. Like most major historical shifts, the need for a new, larger-than-life idol repeated itself. There are never enough men to represent all men; a new pantheon of gods was inevitable.

Chiranjeevi was the first person from the Kapu community to cement a foothold in the industry. Unlike the previous generation of actors, Chiranjeevi’s characters were all working class, caste-ambiguous (but lower-caste coded), rough around the edges, and resonated with the realities and aspirations of the masses. In his breakout hit Khaidi (1983), he portrayed the angry young man who sought retribution against an oppressive, bloodthirsty feudal lord. The first Telugu “mass” movie star was born. Kapu youth began to fill up theaters. Then they came back for more, watching his films 10, sometimes 20 times. But something was different here: Chiranjeevi’s image challenged what it meant to be divine. Dalits and backward castes were drawn to a hero who represented them just overtly enough to elevate them cinematically; Kapus were drawn to a hero who represented them just overtly enough to elevate them in real life. His divinity coalesced around a success story – where an ordinary man started from the bottom and ascended through grit. Only later would fans look back at him as divinely ordained.

“He played the role of Cobbler in the famous Swayam Krushi, he was a rickshaw driver, union president of a vegetable market; he represented us like no other heroes of that time did, in an assertive, speak-truth-to-power kind of roles. When I watched his films, I wanted to play the roles he did, in real life,” says filmmaker and political scientist Bala Gurundam. “Whenever a Chiranjeevi film released in our wadas, the Dalit-Bahujans used to say, ‘Our man’s movie has released.’ He became one of us unlike any other actors of that time.”

Chiranjeevi quickly developed a following that only Kamma stars had previously enjoyed: if NTR was given the moniker “messiah of the masses,” Chiranjeevi was the masses. After a certain level of stardom, the difference between the two wore thin: one had become god and the other was on his way. Having tired of rallying around Reddys and Kammas in the name of anti-Brahminism, Kapus needed their own god. But their numerical strength alone wasn’t enough. With additional support from Dalits and backward castes, however, Chiranjeevi’s following acquired a magnitude that any politician would envy.

Aside from shared love for the same star, fandom didn’t translate to an alliance between Kapus and Dalits. Kapus had been left behind economically, turning them into a backward community relative to the Kammas and Reddys – and culturally, relative to Brahmins. The sociologist Christophe Jaffrelot described their plight as one characterized by insecurity – of being surpassed by their social equals, the Kammas and Reddys, and of being equaled “from below” by more marginalized Dalits and Adivasis.

As a result, they developed “a sub-culture… primarily based on macho pride,” says Gita Ramaswamy, a former CPI-ML member and activist in Andhra Pradesh. Simultaneously, there was “a sub-culture of the Kammas dependent entirely on property and wealth… Much of this is fostered by cinema.” It’s why many of Chiranjeevi’s films centered relatable, son-of-the-soil characters, while his contemporary (and son of NTR) Balakrishna’s tend to center feudal lords, benevolent village patriarchs, or faction leaders.

“Whenever a Chiranjeevi film released in our wadas, the Dalit-Bahujans used to say, ‘Our man’s movie has released.’ He became one of us unlike any other actors of that time.” Bala Gurundam, filmmaker.

As these subcultures spread, they ushered in the deepest irony. On the one hand, they were the result of communities that felt sidelined and hungered for a powerful figurehead to speak for them. On the other hand, the subcultures were rooted in caste pride, which translated to pride at someone else’s expense. And that someone was almost always Dalit communities. The period of NTR’s chief ministership saw brutal killings of Dalits in Karamchedu, Andhra Pradesh, with the Kamma perpetrators escaping punishment for more than two decades. Ramaswamy has extensively documented the ways that Reddys, Kammas, and to an extent Kapus, have colluded to keep their dominion over land and feudal power – at the expense of communities far bigger, but more marginalized, than themselves. In their bid for power, these Shudra subcultures fought their way up, while crushing (often brutally) whoever was below.

By the early 90s, these subcultures had coalesced into fan organizations doubling as caste organizations, with larger-than-life cut-outs of NTR and Chiranjeevi, banners, and worshiping ceremonies for each spreading across the region based on caste demographics. Although the caste motifs are less obvious today, subtle signs remain, especially online. For instance, the website for the Kapu Naidu Sangam, a caste-based organization for Kapus, has numerous downloadable wallpapers, posters, and articles pertaining to the Chiranjeevi family, but none at all of NTR or other Kamma families. Similarly, a Chowdary – a caste-marking suffix taken up by Kammas – tea-stall might carry the faces of NTR family on its storefront. On social media, actors as signifiers of caste have taken a new form: Facebook groups or fan pages for either of the dynasties, are vehicles to showcase caste-pride. “[Kammas and Kapus] compete with each other in getting agricultural labour, in control over village politics and control over culture. How could they cooperate in this context? It is in the competition over culture that films are important,” says Ramaswamy.

Over time, the caste-fan subcultures acquired a characteristic, visual form. “NTR was the first to promote his roles with posters, cutouts, and so on – maybe he had a political future in mind, which he successfully carried forward into his Chief Ministership. After NTR, Chiranjeevi emerged as a fan organizer. The divine construction of heroes is based on this [ubiquitous imagery],” says Shepherd.