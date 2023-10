Rangita Nandy, Devika Bhagat and Nupur Asthana – the creator-producer, writer and director (Season 2) behind Amazon’s web series ‘Four More Shots Please’ discuss their creative process, how they engage with criticism, and why they wanted to tell a story of women that brings joy.

