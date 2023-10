Here is the link to Rohitha and Divya’s piece – https://theswaddle.com/tollywoods-kingmakers/

Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.

Credits:

Featuring: Divya Kandukuri

Co-producers: Shrishti Malhotra, Rohitha Naraharisetty

Cover art: Denise D'Souza

Executive Producer: Karla Bookman