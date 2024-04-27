Saving Dharavi Through Rap

For the likes of Noor, who’ve dared to push the boundaries with their art, where they happen to live has come in the way of their dreams once too often.

One of the largest and densest informal settlements in the world, with an estimated population of nearly one million packed into 2.6 square km of land, Dharavi has long been used as a playground for successive ruling governments, whose legacy includes a roster of unfulfilled development promises.

The newest in line is billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Realty, which won the bid to redevelop the neighborhood. But the project, which is part of a joint venture with the Maharashtra government, has ruffled feathers within the community.

The international bid put out by the state government states that nearly seven lakh people are likely to be displaced due to the project. Vinod Shetty, a labor lawyer and founder of Acorn Foundation, who advocates for waste pickers in Dharavi, says “With more than half of the population facing the risk of displacement, there is definitely anxiety among the residents.”

This unrest is what inspired Noor’s most recent rap, “Dharavi ka Dada Kaun.” The song – made in collaboration with Lil White aka Yogesh Devara (another Dharavi rapper) and Rekoil Chafe (aka Shubham Chafe) – gives voice to the anguish of the residents: “Who sets our price? The rich savor pleasures, while the rest suffer… We’ve always heard how Dharavi will develop, but we’ve got nothing, things have become worse; Water, power, gas... all a distant dream; Governments do no work,” the rap opens in Hindi, “Who does Dharavi belong to? Who is the dada here?”

The rap has allowed Noor to give vent to his feelings about the redevelopment project, which he fears has ignored the ground realities of his neighborhood.

Noor, who entered Dharavi’s indie music scene at the age of 17, was raised in Chamdaa Bazaar in Dharavi and went to a local municipal school. His father hails from a village near the Nepal border, while his mother is from Bihar. “Even as a child, I was thinking big. I would hang-out with the adults and dream about doing something different. I tried my hands at everything possible, and even took part in a reality television show [Dil Hai Hindustani].”

He found his idols in the famous rappers Divine (Vivian Wilson da Silva Fernandes) and Naezy (Naved Shaikh), whose 2015 rap song “Mere Gully Mein” brought a lot of attention to the underground rap scene in Mumbai. “Divine had come for an event in Dharavi’s Shahu Nagar to promote the song. After that I would shadow him and Neazy everywhere and learn to rap like them,” he recalls. Divine took a shine to Noor and even helped arrange for a studio to record his debut song. Noor sold his phone to pay for a videographer to shoot and edit the video for it.

In the track, “Kal Ka Superstar” (“Tomorrow’s Superstar”), Noor proudly flaunts his identity as a boy from “Dharavi 17” – a reference to the pincode of the area. He takes a dig at the rich and speaks about wanting to rid the country of poverty. It won him instant fame. “My ammi wasn’t convinced about the path I had chosen for myself. She felt I was wasting my time and would discourage me often,” says Noor. But after that rap became viral, and Noor became popular among the kids in the neighborhood, he says his mother was the most proud. “I even bought her a phone,” he smiles.

All of Noor’s writing is heavily autobiographical. In one of his most recent hits, “Mera Safar” (“My Journey”), he raps about starting from scratch in the slum, being at the receiving end of hate and eventually becoming a face that people recognized. “Na main hu gareeb, nahi paiso ki lalach hain… khaata bhi khilata bhi, aisi apni aadat hain (Neither am I poor, nor am I greedy… I feed myself and everyone, because that’s who I am),” he sings. “This is one of my personal favorites,” he says. “It gives people a window into what it takes to start from where I did, and how I fought all odds to become a rapper.”

It upsets him when people attach stereotypes to his neighborhood. “People say a lot of wrong things about this place. They call our boys ‘awara’ and good-for-nothing.”

Noor counters these unpopular narratives by highlighting the “truth of his existence” and that of his people. “Main hawe main baat nahin karta (I don’t make up things).”



