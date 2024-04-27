share
The Swdl
Saving Dharavi Through Rap

How Noor Hasan and Rekokl Chafe reclaim Dharavi from the clutches of development.

written by
Jane Borges
published
Apr 27, 2024
Image Credit: Noor Hasan/Youtube/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Jane Borges is a senior journalist, author and memory keeper. Her debut novel, Bombay Balchão (2019), was shortlisted for the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puruskar and Atta Galatta Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize. She has also co-authored the non-fiction Mafia Queens of Mumbai: Stories of Women from the Ganglands (2011) with S. Hussain Zaidi. A chapter from the book was adapted into the Bollywood film Gangubai (2022) by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She is the co-founder of Soboicar, an oral history archive chronicling the lives of Catholics who migrated from the Konkan to South Mumbai.