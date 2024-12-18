share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Legendary Parties of Bombay's Aughts

Bombay's parties were messy, debaucherous, and real. But were they really more fun? We asked models, actors, musicians, DJs, and beautiful people to tell us about the early-aughts scene.

written by
Vasudhaa Narayanan
published
Dec 26, 2024
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCulturebombay
AuthorVasudhaa Narayanan

Vasudhaa Narayanan is the Creative Director at The Swaddle. She explores the complexity of identity, domesticity, and gender through the visual arts medium.