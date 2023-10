As protests in support of Black Lives Matter gained strength this week, some parts of the U.S. experienced looting and destruction. This raised questions about whether violence has a place in protest as a valid means of resistance for the marginalised. In this week’s episode, we discuss the discourse around violent resistance we’ve heard in India, and how we might begin to reframe those narratives.

Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.