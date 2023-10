From Katrina Kaif doing jhaadu and bartan to Gal Gadot posting an embarrassing “Imagine” celebrity montage, has the coronavirus pandemic and the national lockdowns that have followed in its wake made celebrities more relatable, or has it laid bare their privilege? Tune in to this week’s episode to listen to The Swaddle team break down our celebrity crisis.

Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.