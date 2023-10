Respectfully Disagree Freaky Friday is our all new RD format, where The Swaddle team members switch sides to argue against their own opinions. First up: capitalism. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted social inequality, which has exacerbated critiques of capitalism. The Swaddle team debates if capitalism is to blame, or if we’re glossing over deeper issues in pinning our despair on a scapegoat.

Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.