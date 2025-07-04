share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

It Was a Weird Week for Feminism

Diddy got away with a lot, everybody loves Brad Pitt again, and Jeff Bezos' company is under fire in a UN report but his wife's wedding dress is getting more buzz.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jul 4, 2025
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCulturepresent tense
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related