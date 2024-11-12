The Age of Anxiety

“I have always been an anxious child,” says Adya.* The 28-year-old graphic designer grew up in a household where tempers ran short and the environment was volatile. She didn’t recognize the bouts of crying, palpitations and chest pain as anxiety until much later, when in 2019, it became debilitating after a breakup. “There were times when you would just be curled up in bed, and then you just don't know how to tell your family, how to tell your friends because you don't see them going through any of it.”

Searching for an explanation for her symptoms, she turned to the Internet, as countless others before her. After scouring through medical blogs and websites, Adya concluded that she had Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). She just needed a professional to confirm it. But even after all these years, her therapist has refrained from labeling it as a disorder. “She just said that it was high anxiety. And then only after many sessions of therapy, I realized that [I] was just dysregulated – it wasn't any disorder,” Adya says.

It’s a question many of us confront at some point in our lives: is our anxiety normal, or is it an illness?

10,000 years ago, anxiety had an evolutionary purpose: it protected us. “Without anxiety, we wouldn't actually have been able to come this far in humanity,” says psychotherapist Rhea Gandhi. Our limbic system adapted as a response to an environment of tree canopies and undergrowth, predators and natural disasters. But this is not the environment we know now; we inherited our ancestors’ anxiety as proof of their survival but no longer know how to use it to our advantage. Various studies over the years also support the postulation of fear and anxiety as survival traits.

And indeed, anxiety disorders are classed under an umbrella of the most common mental illnesses in the world, with many studies confirm that a large section of the world’s population is anxious. But they’re divided on the question of whether it’s rising or not. According to one study, anxiety disorders have risen 55% from 1990 to 2019 – strangely correlated to increases in socioeconomic development and urbanization. But another study notes that roughly one third of the population is affected by an anxiety disorder in their lifetimes – and this figure hasn’t changed much over the years. “I would say that anxiety is something that we don't, even now, need to denote. Every single person I work with has anxiety,” says Mansi Poddar, a psychologist and psychotherapist based in Kolkata.

A 2020 survey conducted among 10,000 Indians found that 74% were suffering from stress, while 88% reported experiencing anxiety post-pandemic.

What we do know is that there is greater documentation of anxiety now – but does that mean greater prevalence? “We call anxiety and depression the ‘common cold’ of mental health. Most people are going to experience some form of this in their lives,” says Gandhi.

From a clinical perspective, the line between anxiety as an emotion and anxiety as a disorder often depends on who you ask.

Clinical psychologist Shreya Pahwa, who is trained in Rational Emotive Therapy, defines that line as diagnosis. But others prefer not to rely on the diagnostic term at all. “It is a biological human emotion but there are clinical realities attached to it, and there is no one way to find out where the line is,” says Sadaf Vidha, founder of Guftagu Counselling and Psychotherapy Services.

Then there is the field of trauma therapy, which views anxiety in a markedly different way: For Akanksha Chandele, a trauma-trained therapist, anxiety is not a disorder, but a natural response to a stressful situation. This response occurs by an activation in the nervous system, she explains. “If it doesn't find the right kind of regulation, over a period of time, and across a series of behaviors, it gets labeled as a disorder… this has started to gain momentum in the medical world.”

People may present with symptoms that cut across multiple anxiety disorders, explains Dr. Neeharika Jaiswal. “[T]he comorbidity can make it difficult to just assign a single diagnosis.” While it could lead to an overdiagnosis, there are chances of it missing the actual suffering underlying a condition, or misdiagnosing it entirely, Jaiswal adds. In other words, the diagnostic criteria are simultaneously too broad and too narrow, failing to encompass the nuances and different facets of an individual and their behavioral responses. There’s also the fact that the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders – considered the Bible of psychiatry – has been criticized as a restrictive framework that doesn’t apply to diverse cultural contexts.

Sanskriti Singh, a clinical psychologist who works primarily with adolescents, once had a client who had shown improvement in their last few sessions. But learning of her diagnosis from her psychiatrist set her back. Searching for more information online only made it worse, as the results told her that her condition was untreatable, leaving her disheartened. “That's another thing in anxiety disorders, that a lot of time patients just fixate on the labels, and they read stuff up online, and they make the most catastrophic interpretations of it,” explains Singh. Fixate too heavily on a label might lead to one being stuck in a loop that undoes the progress in any treatment modality.

It is undoubtedly important to speak about mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression, but it is also important to recognize that we may be overpathologizing an everyday experience, says Gandhi. “And the problem with this narrative is that there seems to be this idea of ‘normal’ that actually does not exist in reality. And with everyone trying to reach that point, we are setting ourselves up to fail.”