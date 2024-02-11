Caste at Work: The Myth of 'Talent'

Ajantha Subramaniam, in her book The Caste of Merit, describes how merit – a deeply flawed concept to begin with – has an intricate, intimate relationship with caste. In post-independence India, she explains, even as debates around caste-based affirmative action as a redressal mechanism to social inequalities continued, “[caste-based] inheritances that underwrote achievement slipped out of view.” In the process, lower-castes, specifically Dalits, came to be defined “in terms of their collective histories of disadvantage,” while upper-castes became “individual citizens defined by merit.” In other words, upper castes were known for their merit while lower-castes were known for their caste.

Subramaniam talks about how the rebranding of upper-castes as caste-less moderns was further facilitated by mass entrance examinations – a supposedly impartial process. She explains how examinations are neither culturally or socially neutral: “success in examination is by no means merely a measure of individual competence. It is made possible by the accumulated advantages of unequal opportunity, and it reinforces prejudices about who is or who is not innately talented.”

Today’s Indian workplaces have followed this model of attributing merit with impressive fervor. Not only do they claim that merit is tangible and therefore measurable, they also have a set of tools and processes that purport fairness. Pre-employment tests, for instance, are often quoted as indicators of unbiased hiring. Yet these tests are designed only to assess knowledge, which is the result of societal privilege, rather than potential – something organizations can truly benefit from. Once hired, someone with potential can be invested in and provided with opportunities that allow them to flourish. Emerging DEI professionals, who are most often upper-caste themselves, help perpetuate the “equal opportunity” narrative. Think “blind” recruitment drives, video-less interviews, first-name resumes. A narrative that pretends to not see merit for what it is – a manufactured attribute that is at best a substitute for upper-caste identity and at worst a bogeyman used to frighten the rest of us.

This is not to say that modern workplaces don’t hire Dalits or Adivasis. Indeed, a considerable number of us have managed to enter, and even stay, within these spaces despite the challenges. Rather, it is to say that these workplaces continue to nurture upper-caste strongholds, where illusionary concepts of merit thrive and where lower-castes are invisible in their excellence and only hyper-visible for their caste.