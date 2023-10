This week, actor and intimacy co-ordinator Naina Bhan, who played Koel Kalra in Netflix’s ‘Class,’ joins us to discuss the rise of sex scenes in Indian films and TV, whether they’re really empowering, and how actors navigate consent.

Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.