Should All Cultural Content Be Viewed From a Social Justice Perspective?

From Indian twitter fervently debating the misogyny of Kabir Singh to the world at large discussing the influence of problematic content creators because of the New Zealand shooter giving a shout out to PewDiePie, questions around problematic cultural content keep coming up. In this episode, we dissect what responsibility content creators have toward their audience and whether all cultural content should be viewed from a social justice perspective.

Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.