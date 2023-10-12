We are forging a new style of documentary filmmaking in India, which combines the need to address pressing social justice issues with the desire to entertain audiences. Our specialty lies in using a mix of filmed footage with motion graphics to tell visually innovative stories, while our approach to storytelling makes complex topics accessible.



Through our work, we have spotlighted issues such as data privacy on dating apps, neglected tropical diseases, and the real-world impact of fake news. Baited, our most recent documentary short series, premiered at the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival in 2022.