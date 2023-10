This week, we are re-releasing an episode from the archives, with guest Genesia Alves, who happens to also be the host of our new podcast ‘The Best Parts.’ In this re-released episode, we discuss consent, new feminist lingo, and whether a generational divide among feminists is hurting the fight for gender equality.

