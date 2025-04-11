If you can't beat AI slop, mess with it.
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Ch.02
This project is an experiment. We're tired of seeing AI slop everywhere. But AI is just data. And data is just a sum of our (human) likes, dislikes, jokes, banter, humour, warmth and anxieties. Does that make the data somewhat human, or humans somewhat like data?
These are real excerpts of a conversation with a chatbot.
The thing in the machine.Ch.03
Does the thing feel things? (Thing-1; Person-0) Ch.04
The thing does not feel things. (Thing-1; Person-1) Ch.05
The thing's parting shot. (Thing-2; Person-1)