The Last Courtesans of Bombay

This podcast series uncovers the mysterious world of Bombay’s courtesans to find a rich history of women who subvert patriarchy, defy gender stereotypes, and uphold feminist intellectual tradition.

The Night Shift

Four Mumbai women work through the night, breaking boundaries that society has traditionally set on women’s mobility, morality, and sexuality. These are their stories.

Respectfully Disagree

Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.

The 'In Perspective' Podcast

‘In Perspective’ is The Swaddle’s podcast series where academics reveal little-known facts about Indian history, society and culture.

The One Story

‘The One Story’ is TS Studio’s weekly podcast series, where we narrate The Swaddle’s long form features at the intersection of health, gender, and culture.

Hello Hallyu

‘Hello Hallyu’ is a six-part podcast series exploring how the Korean wave captivated Indian fans, and forever changed our ideas of gender, fashion and romance.

The Missing Link

In ‘The Missing Link,’ the Swaddle’s science podcast, we take a look at humanity’s most urgent questions – and the answers that might be lurking in unexpected science.

The Best Parts

In season 1 of The Best Parts podcast, we dissect our favourite film characters, with a little help from the women who created them. This podcast is brought to you by TS Studios, the production company that brings The Swaddle's creative point of view to original podcasts and films.