The Swdl
In Perspective

The original archive of videos, made in collaboration with over 100 South Asian scholars, making academic research more widely accessible in multimedia format.

Development and Environmental Conflicts

Video02:24

What’s Wrong With Using the Term ‘Sex Reassignment Surgery’?

with: Asha Achuthan
Video01:36

Why the ideal worker norm needs to change during the pandemic

with: Dr Aliya Hamid Rao
Video02:34

Why is farmer debt more than just an economic issue

with: Aarti Sethi
Video02:57

How Did One Seed Transform the Fortunes of Cotton Farmers in India?

with: Aarti Sethi

State Censorship and Violence

Video01:51

What’s Wrong With How India Responds to Violence Against Women?

with: Rajeswari Sunder Rajan
Video03:10

Why Do Women “Compromise” in Domestic Violence Cases?

with: Poulami Roychowdhury
Video02:40

Is Violence Against Women More Common in ‘Traditional’ Societies?

with: Poulami Roychowdhury
Video02:22

Why Is a Woman’s ‘Moral Character’ Used Against Her in Court?

with: Flavia Agnes

Caste Oppression

Video01:42

How Did Upper Caste Scriptures Become the Basis for India’s Laws?

with: Janaki Nair
Video02:04

Why Were Brahmin Elite Threatened by Democracy in 1920s' India?

with: Pavithra Suryanarayan
Video02:30

Is Social Media Really Liberatory for Marginalised Communities?

with: Usha Raman
Video02:25

How Did an Indian Immigrant Demand u.s. Citizenship Based on Being “Aryan”?

with: Sharmila Rudrappa

Colonial Debates on Women’s Rights

Video02:13

How Did the Colonial State Debate Birth Control in India?

with: Sanjam Ahluwalia
Video02:33

Why Was It Challenging To Recognize People’s Customs as Law in Colonial India?

with: Janaki Nair
Video02:56

How Did Colonial Laws Impact the Status of Mughal Slaves?

with: Indrani Chatterjee
Video02:18

Why Did Society Object to Women Reading Novels in 19th Century Bengal?

with: Swati Moitra

Bodies and Sexuality

Video03:16

How Did Ancient India’s Obsession With Sons Allow For Sex Outside Marriage?

with: Smita Sahgal
Video02:58

What Made Fire a Landmark Moment in India’s Understanding of Queerness?

with: Shohini Ghosh
Video01:58

What Led to the Debate on Vulgarity in 1990s India?

with: Shohini Ghosh
Video02:49

How Did Savita Bhabhi Become So Controversial?

with: Shohini Ghosh

Gender Roles

Video01:53

How Was Gender Articulated in Early Indian Art?

with: Seema Bawa
Video02:49

Why Is Childcare a Mother’s Responsibility?

with: Dr Rajni Palriwala
Video02:53

How Were Tamil Nadu’s Tribal Goddess Cults Marginalised?

with: R. Mahalakshmi
Video02:29

Why Are Indian Women Expected To Be ‘Homely’?

with: Geeta Patel

South Asian Cinema and TV

Video02:33

Do Bollywood Movies Reject Societal Notions of Love?

with: Ulka Anjaria
Video02:49

How Did the Arrival of Colour Change Hindi Cinema?

with: Ranjani Mazumdar
Video02:05

How Have Films and TV Stereotyped Muslims Post 9/11?

with: Amina Yaqin
Video02:29

What ‘Type’ of Child Do Hindi Films Focus On?

with: Shakuntala Banaji

Courtesan Culture

Video03:12

What Led to the Fall of Courtesan Culture in 19th Century Lucknow?

with: Veena T Oldenburg
Video00:54

How Did the Rebellion of 1857 Transform the City of Lucknow?

with: Veena T Oldenburg
Video02:49

How Did Tawaifs Brand Themselves as Celebrities?

with: Shweta Sachdeva Jha
Video02:50

How Did the Courtesans of Lucknow Challenge Patriarchal Norms?

with: Veena T Oldenburg

Indian Education System

Video02:37

How Did Women’s Readership Transform the Urdu Novel?

with: Amina Yaqin
Video02:52

Did Missionary Education Resist Social Hierarchies in Colonial India?

with: Divya Kannan
Video02:54

How Did Colonial Schools Impose ‘Respectability’ on Indian Women?

with: Divya Kannan
Video03:00

How Did the Colonial Education System Further Social Divisions?

with: Divya Kannan