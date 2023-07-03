In Perspective
An original archive of videos created in collaboration with over 100 South Asian scholars, making academic research accessible.
Bodies and SexualityView all
with: Smita Sahgal
Video03:16
How Did Ancient India’s Obsession With Sons Allow For Sex Outside Marriage?
with: Shohini Ghosh
Video02:58
What Made Fire a Landmark Moment in India’s Understanding of Queerness?
Courtesan CultureView all
South Asian Cinema and TVView all
Colonial Debates on Women’s RightsView all
with: Janaki Nair
Video02:33
Why Was It Challenging To Recognize People’s Customs as Law in Colonial India?
Gender RolesView all
Caste OppressionView all
with: Pavithra Suryanarayan
Video02:04
Why Were Brahmin Elite Threatened by Democracy in 1920s' India?
State Censorship and ViolenceView all
with: Rajeswari Sunder Rajan
Video01:51
What’s Wrong With How India Responds to Violence Against Women?
with: Poulami Roychowdhury
Video02:40