In Perspective
The original archive of videos, made in collaboration with over 100 South Asian scholars, making academic research more widely accessible in multimedia format.
Development and Environmental Conflicts
State Censorship and Violence
with: Rajeswari Sunder Rajan
What’s Wrong With How India Responds to Violence Against Women?
with: Poulami Roychowdhury
Is Violence Against Women More Common in ‘Traditional’ Societies?
Caste Oppression
with: Pavithra Suryanarayan
Why Were Brahmin Elite Threatened by Democracy in 1920s' India?
Colonial Debates on Women's Rights
with: Janaki Nair
Why Was It Challenging To Recognize People’s Customs as Law in Colonial India?
Bodies and Sexuality
with: Smita Sahgal
How Did Ancient India’s Obsession With Sons Allow For Sex Outside Marriage?
with: Shohini Ghosh
