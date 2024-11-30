'All We Imagine as Light' Tells the Difficult Truth About Mumbai

Whenever I describe what Mumbai feels like to me, I frame it with the same fervent gusto that we all have known in popular cinema. She is a supercut of mammoth proportions, a blockbuster film, with drama, delight, devastation. I am talking about the Mumbai that Wake Up Sid’s characters know – one that shakes the young into action and makes room for their coming of age. The city that Gully Boy’s Murad knows – one that, despite the insurmountable divide, lets you climb over it through grit and gutting struggle. The city that is everyone’s jaan, immortalised in song by Mohammed Rafi, and that repeatedly plays stage to unlikely, yet cosmic romances. Everyone knows me as a Bombay romantic with no apologies to make for it.

Since I’ve moved to Melbourne, I’ve missed Mumbai with a deafening ache. It is in my bones, more so than any other city I have lived in. But watching Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light made me realise that the Mumbai of cinema isn’t the Mumbai I actually lived through.

It’s not the tinsel-town version that comes to me today. I catch myself playing the slow jazz that poured into Mumbai’s streets as I walked home. I brood over photo archives and memories, lit in tungsten yellow. I slip in and out of chores to meet this version of me that did all the life-making in Mumbai before here. It is the plodding, beseechingly meditative Mumbai I miss. These moments in the city – they are not filled with debilitating despair or shattering – but a slow, laboured becoming. What all the celluloid recreations of Mumbai often frame as the price that must be paid. I felt like it was essential to making my dreams come true. That was until I watched All We Imagine As Light.

The Cannes Grand Prix-winning film is a delicate love letter to the kinship between Prabha (Kani Kusruti), Anu (Divya Prabha), and Parvathy (Chhaya Kadam). Amidst its characters sits Mumbai – the stage on which these women orbit around each other in caring, sometimes wounding ways. Anu, Parvathy, and Prabha live in Mumbai, but come from different places. Three women, making the city tick in their own ways. Whether you call them migrants or not, to me, they are Mumbaikars in the truest sense – destiny-making in this mammoth, occupying metropolis. Their lives are entangled in the ways I have experienced too. It feels like there is no other world they could have met in, no other city that could have given them the kind of closeness or conflict with each other than Mumbai.

The movie opens with a montage of voices, speaking the many languages that make Mumbai. They talk about their dreams against languorous scenes of the city’s local trains and less shiny stretches. These, unlike the many shots of Marine Drive, or the montages of superstar-fueled glory are the only emblematic elements of Mumbai that make up its portrayal in the film. And they are so potent, I wonder why we ever needed anything else to begin with.