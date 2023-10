This is the first episode for this month’s theme of ‘feminist blockbusters,’ where we debate the impact of commercial hit films that have been considered big wins for feminism.

‘Respectfully Disagree’ is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.

Credits:

Featuring: Meenakshi Thirukode

Co-producers: Shrishti Malhotra, Rohitha Naraharisetty

Cover art: Denise D'Souza

Executive Producer: Karla Bookman