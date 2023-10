In this week’s episode, pioneering trans rights activist Grace Banu and the director of the Mariwala Health Initiative, Raj Mariwala, join us to discuss who bears the responsibility for education about social justice, hierarchies within activist movements, and what reckoning with privilege and solidarity in these times actually entails.

Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.