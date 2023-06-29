Privacy Policy

The privacy policy (hereinafter referred to as “the Privacy Policy”) provided below is with respect to our use and protection of any personal information you provide to us through the The Swaddle website. You may be required to provide personally identifiable information at several different points on our website. By accepting the policy at the time of registration the user expressly approves and consents to our collection, storage, use and disclosure of personal information as described in this Privacy Policy.