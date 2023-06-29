Privacy Policy
10.10.2023
The privacy policy (hereinafter referred to as “the Privacy Policy”) provided below is with respect to our use and protection of any personal information you provide to us through the The Swaddle website. You may be required to provide personally identifiable information at several different points on our website. By accepting the policy at the time of registration the user expressly approves and consents to our collection, storage, use and disclosure of personal information as described in this Privacy Policy.
- The Swaddle respects the privacy of its users and is committed to protecting the personally identifiable information (any information or data by which you can be identified, such as names, addresses, zip/postal codes, email addresses, telephone numbers, credit or debit card details, etc.) that the users share with us, in all respects. To better protect your privacy, we provide this notice explaining our online information practices and the choices you can make about the way your information is collected and used. To make this notice easy to find, we make it available on our home page and at every point where personally identifiable information may be requested. We assure that we will take steps to use your personal information only in ways that are compatible with this Privacy Policy.
- In general, you can visit The Swaddle website without telling us who you are or revealing any personal information about yourself. We track the internet address of the domains from which people visit us and analyze this data for trends and statistics, but the individual user remains anonymous. Please keep in mind that whenever you voluntarily disclose any personal information online, for example through e-mail, discussion lists, forums, blogs, reviews or elsewhere, that information can be collected and used by others.
- The Swaddle feels strongly about protecting the privacy of children and encourages children to involve their parents in any interactive activity they participate in online. If you are 16 years or younger and we collect your age through a registration process, you are not eligible to use this website. If you are under 16, The Swaddle encourages you to use this website only with the help and in the presence of your parents or guardians of legal age.
- The Swaddle may use the information in its databases, including personal information you’ve submitted, and other server and usage logs, to analyze the site and user behavior, troubleshoot technical problems, resolve disputes and address complaints, and prepare aggregated reports that are shared with others, including the management of our website.
- There are times when we may collect personal information from you such as name, emails, physical address and/or telephone number. Generally, you will have the option not to provide such information, and in the future you will be able to “opt out” of certain uses of the information. If you choose not to provide the information we request, you can still visit The Swaddle, but you may be unable to access certain options, offers and services.
- Our web servers automatically collect limited information about your computer’s connection to the Internet, including your IP address, when you visit our site (Your IP address is a number that lets computers attached to the internet know where to send you data, such as the web pages you view). Your IP address does not identify you personally. We use this information to deliver our web pages to you upon request, to tailor our site to the interests of our users, to measure traffic within our site and let advertisers know the geographic locations from where our visitors come.
- From time to time, we may conduct online surveys or run a contest for promotional purposes, during which, we may ask users for contact information (like email addresses) and demographic information (like zip code, age, or income level). We use contact data to notify people if they win the contest. We understand, though, that you may want to participate in these surveys or contests but may not want us to send you an email. Accordingly, as part of these surveys or contests, we will always give you the option of declining to receive information from The Swaddle.
- The Swaddle contains links to other websites. For instance, we may use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our website. These companies may use information about your visits to this and other websites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. Such third party sites are governed by their respective privacy policies and The Swaddle is not responsible for the privacy practices or the content of such websites. Once you leave our servers, use of any information you provide is governed by the Privacy Policy of the operator of the site you are visiting. That policy may differ from ours. If you cannot find the Privacy Policy of any of these sites via a link from the site’s homepage, you should contact the site directly for more information. The Swaddle does not share any of the individual personal information you provide with the sites to which TheSwaddle.com links, although The Swaddle may share aggregate data with such sites (such as how many people use our site). This includes other third party sites on the Internet for which The Swaddle provides search services.
- The Swaddle will take appropriate steps to protect the information you share with us. We have implemented technology and security features and strict policy guidelines to safeguard the privacy of your personally identifiable information from unauthorized access and improper use or disclosure. The Swaddle will continue to enhance its security procedures as new technology becomes available.
- All information gathered on The Swaddle is securely stored within our (controlled) database. The database is stored on servers secured behind a firewall; access to the servers is password-protected and is strictly limited. However, as effective as our security measures are, no security system is impenetrable. We cannot guarantee the security of our database, nor can we guarantee that information you supply will not be intercepted while being transmitted to us over the Internet. However, any information you include in a posting to the discussion areas becomes public information and is available to anyone with internet access.
- The Swaddle will not sell, rent, share, trade or disclose to third parties any information derived from the registration for, or use of, any online service offered by The Swaddle without the consent of the user or customer, except if such disclosure is required by law or is pertinent to judicial or governmental investigations or proceedings including search warrants, or to help investigate, prevent or take action regarding unlawful activities, suspected fraud, potential threat of security of any person, violation of our website use or defend legal claims; special circumstances such as compliance with subpoenas, court orders, requests/order from legal authorities or agencies requiring such disclosure or any other legal process or in the case of imminent physical harm to the user or others. You also consent to The Swaddle disclosing information about you to actual or potential parties to a lawsuit that The Swaddle is or may become involved in (a) if it is required to do so, (b) if it reasonably believes that such disclosures will potentially mitigate its liability, or (c) to enforce its rights.
- Circumstances may also arise where we are required to disclose your personal information (including our associated customer lists), to third parties for purposes other than to support your customer relationship with The Swaddle, such as in connection with a corporate divestiture or dissolution or to its subsidiaries or parent company (if any), or to a potential acquirer or merger partner, in which case The Swaddle will ask such entities to honour this Privacy Policy. In addition, as part of a diligence review, The Swaddle would try to restrict the disclosure of such information.
- Specific uses of personal information that vary from this Privacy Policy (if any) may be found throughout the site. To the extent that, during your submission of information on the site, you are notified of privacy practices that are different from those described in this Privacy Policy, those alternative disclosures will govern that submission. The Swaddle may inadvertently make uses or disclosures of your information in ways not contemplated by, or in direct contravention of, this Privacy Policy. For example, if the software has a temporary glitch, your personal information could be displayed on the site even though you’ve configured your preferences otherwise. The Swaddle might also make ad hoc uses of your information in ways it can’t contemplate here. The Swaddle will do its best to work with you if these types of situations arise, but your sole remedy in these cases is to have The Swaddle try to rectify the problem as soon as it can.
- If our Privacy Policy changes in the future, it will be posted here and a new effective date will be shown. You are advised to access our Privacy Policy regularly to ensure that you understand our current policies. The Swaddle reserves all rights to revise, amend, modify or change this Privacy Policy in its sole discretion, from time to time and in any manner it deems appropriate.
- Please also visit our Terms of Use section establishing the use, disclaimers and limitations of liabilities governing the use of our website at Terms of Use.
- Any questions or clarifications with respect to this Privacy Policy can be sent to contact@theswaddle.com The Swaddle will attempt to respond to all reasonable concerns or inquiries.