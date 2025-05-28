share
The Swdl
Why Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Back in the News? And Other Questions

Covid19 is in the air, among other things like cultural appropriation discourse over a Gucci sari, new film industry beef, and a secret message for Swifties.

The Swaddle Team
May 28, 2025
