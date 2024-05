In TS Studios’ The Best Parts podcast, journalist Genesia Alves dissects our favorite films, with a little help from the people who brought them to life.

About the series: A link in their pasts leads an honest cop to a fugitive gang boss, whose cryptic warning spurs the officer on a quest to save Mumbai from cataclysm.

Credits:

Host: Genesia Alves

Producer and Editor: Aditi Patel

Sound Design and Mixing: Vibhav Saraf

Marketing Collateral Design: Vibhav Saraf

Art Director: Neha Shekhawat

Creative Director: Shrishti Malhotra

Executive Producer: Karla Bookman