Last week, comedian Kunal Kamra heckled conservative Republic TV news host Arnab Goswami on a flight, and it became national news. While the reaction by private airlines and the Indian government was criticized by national and international media, many people seemed to be divided on heckling as a means of protest. In this week’s episode, we discuss the method and its effects and implications.

