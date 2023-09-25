Respectfully Disagree
Respectfully Disagree
Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.
What Makes Someone a “Good Feminist”?
What’s the Role of Men in Internet Feminism? ft. Nikhil Taneja
What’s Wrong With the ‘Girlification’ of the Internet? Ft. Sonia
Has Internet Feminism Changed Bollywood For the Better? Ft. Shreemi Verma
Does ‘Passing the Mic’ Still Mean Something? Ft. Swati Kamble
Are Feminist Revenge Dramas Worth Saving?
Can Preachy Content Be Entertaining? Ft. Made in Heaven
Does ‘Pink’ Redeem Male Saviours?
Barbie: Feminist Win or Setback?
Is There a Right Way To Break Up?
