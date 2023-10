After the anti-Muslim riots in Delhi, social media was awash with images and videos of gruesome violence that have played an important role in documenting poof, especially of state and police brutality. On the other hand, their circulation unleashes concerns about the privacy and dignity of those depicted. In this week’s episode, The Swaddle team discusses the ethics of taking and circulating these images of violence.

Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.