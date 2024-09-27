Western second wave feminists had some ideas on what being a woman even means – a fundamental question to unpack here. When Simone de Beauvoir said “One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman,” she did not just understand womanhood as a sociocultural identity but also identified that there was a process to becoming the said sociocultural identity. Judith Butler, our enby trans icon, said something in their essay Performative Acts and Gender Constitution that I am doomed to quote for eternity: “to be a woman is to have become a woman, to compel the body to conform to an historical idea of ‘woman’, to induce the body to become a cultural sign, to materialise oneself in obedience to an historically delimited possibility, and to do this as a sustained and repeated corporeal project.” (Clearly, our icon isn't an icon for how easy they are to read.) Butler here understands womanhood (and gender) as a set of historical and sociocultural ideas.

However, it’s impossible to see gender in India only through de Beauvoir’s and Butler’s lens. We also need to see it through Dr. Ambedkar’s.

In his book, Castes in India: Their Mechanism, Genesis and Development, Dr. Ambedkar defines caste as an “enclosed class.” This enclosure is ensured and maintained through the process of endogamy (marrying within one’s own caste), which is an instrument for maintaining “purity” in a Brahminical society. This strict enclosure ensures that material resources like land and capital can be withheld by the select few at the top of the caste hierarchy. In other words, women’s bodies – and reproductive capabilities – is how caste power reproduces itself.

In the very initial talking stages with cis-het men, there is usually a weird moment when the man realises that I am not a person with a uterus. It is really not baffling to me that cis-het men know nothing about trans bodies. What I find interesting is their disappointment at knowing that trans women don't actually have uteruses. Once, I was having a cringe, “future planning” type conversation with my ex boyfriend (a cishet upper caste man), when I told him that I would prefer adopting rather than raising his kid through surrogacy. This led to a fight and him telling me I was being “unreasonable.” To him, it was unreasonable for his future wife to raise a kid of another man, an outsider, a man of another caste.

Caste society is literally obsessed with the fertility of women.

It reminded me of the Bollywood trope, which it has reinforced in various forms over decades: the pregnant woman with an unknown or ambiguous father. In the 90s classic Mrityudand, Madhuri Dixit asks a pregnant Shabana Azmi (whose husband was impotent) “Didi yeh bacha kiska hai?”. In the early 2000s, Paheli’s dramatic tension peaks when right before Lachi (Rani Mukerji) goes into labour, the real Krishnalal (Shahrukh Khan) shows up and creates uncertainty about the child’s paternity. The 2010s culminated with Good Newwz, whose star-studded cast of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljeet Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani update this paternity fear to fertility treatments like IVF. This trope tugs at the middle-class, upper-caste society’s deepest fears: a woman conceiving the child of another man; another/an Other caste.

Age-old Indian traditions ensure women are reminded of their objectified existence as the mere wombs for endogamous reproduction at every turn. Almost every state has a ceremony dedicated to celebrating a girl’s first menstrual cycle. From Thirandukalyanam in Kerala to Tuloni Biya in Assam – all celebrations of a young girl’s first menstrual cycle. These ceremonies have two things in common: First, the young girl, menstruating for the first time in her life, is told that she is now a young woman (honestly, how gross). And second, a grand, almost wedding-like celebration is held to announce her “coming of age” to the entire caste – because caste society is literally obsessed with the fertility of women. This obsession sorts us into distinct categories – separating us by our ability to reproduce caste, imposing violence on anyone who crosses the boundary from either side.

This is perhaps also why Indian trans audiences could not relate with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui – despite it being one of the only rom-coms with a trans character in the lead. In the film, Manu Munjal, a bodybuilder and Maanvi Brar, a Zumba instructor, fall in love. Manu is a cis-het man, Maanvi is a trans woman. The film is set in today’s India, where the socio-political climate is anxious about growing anti-caste consciousness and the government is exploring bills that would require parental consent for a love marriage. All of which betray the state’s anxiety to maintain caste endogamy through reproduction. This is what makes the fact that Maanvi and Manu end up married – with both their Kshatriya families accepting them – highly improbable to Indian trans audiences. The film ignores the central questions, like: who is a woman in India, and who is allowed to love, love freely? Not a woman like Maanvi. She might be Kshatriya, she might identify as a woman, but does that make her a Kshatriya woman with a happily ever after?