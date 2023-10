From whether the moon landing was a hoax, to if Subhas Chandra Bose is still alive, who doesn’t like a good conspiracy theory? In this week’s episode, the team respectfully conspires about some of our favorite conspiracies, why we believe, and what these stand for in an era of fake news.

Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.