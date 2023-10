Books we discuss in the episode:

-‘Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh’ by Shrayana Bhattacharya

-‘Why Love Hurts’ by Eva Illouz

-‘Right to Sex’ by Amia Srinivasan

-‘The Tragedy of Heterosexuality’ by Jane Ward

-‘Compulsory Heterosexuality and Lesbian Existence’ by Adrienne Rich

Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s weekly podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.