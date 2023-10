Books and articles we referred to:

‘The Beauty Myth’ by Naomi Wolf ‘Feminist Pleasure And Feminine Beautification’ by Ann J. Cahill ‘The Right to Be Beautiful: Postfeminist Identity and Consumer Beauty Advertising’ by Michelle M. Lazar ‘Appearance as a Feminist Issue’ by Deborah L. Rhode ‘Because it is beautiful’: new feminist perspectives on beauty by Rita Felski ‘The Age of Instagram Face’ by Jia Tolentino ‘Is Beauty In The Eyes Of The Colonizer?’ by Leah Donnella ‘Rihanna’s Lingerie Line Brings Up a Complicated Discussion About Language’ by Gwen Benaway

‘Respectfully Disagree’ is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.