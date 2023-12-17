Hungry For Education

“There are seventy-two single rooms and eight mess rooms, each with its own store and kitchen so that members of different races and castes can form separate groups, each observing its own customs.” A 1911 leaflet, IISC archives

In 1943, at the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru, a restless churn was underway on campus because of a proposed change to the mess system – a plan to shut down the eight messes (there was even a separate kitchen for the sole Muslim student) and replace them with a common dining hall. This provoked an alleged hunger strike and various student protests. As far as the students were concerned, the existing norms spoke to a liberal, secular culture for a liberal, secular country.

Separate but equal. Except, some more equal than others. That was the preferred status quo.

The primary issue at hand for the students, it seemed, was food “pollution” that would result in a mixed dining room. This essentially speaks to the anxiety around falling from one’s place in the caste hierarchy. As the IISC turmoil escalated, a representative from the Tata family, a significant funder, wrote to the institute threatening to cut funding.

Money in a science institute controls everything from research grants and equipment to basic amenities like hostels, food, and housekeeping. However, good funding also means that the funders decide who is entitled to their money’s worth. For example, the cafeterias of IIT/IIM often include a mess that caters to three meals and a snack with a series of shops and cafes like Cafe Coffee Day, Baskin-Robbins, and Domino’s, among other outlets. While underfunded central/state universities struggle to ensure that the rice and roti they serve is cooked.

Why are the country’s “best” universities the most anxious about food? Why are spaces of supposed scientific temper concerned with notions of “pure” vegetarianism? Meat is just an “acceptable” stand-in for the anxiety around who belongs in these premier academic institutions. It’s telling that vegetarianism seems to be the preferred food practice in a country where only 30% of its population is vegetarian. These were meant to be “elite” institutes, selective in their intake. And the food politics say the quiet parts out loud: the desired elite is specifically a Brahmin, vegetarian elite.

“[I]nter-dining and inter-marriage are repugnant to the beliefs and dogmas which the Hindus regard as sacred,” explains Dr B R Ambedkar in “Annihilation of Caste.” From his work, it is evident that vegetarianism is a practice adopted by Brahmins to re-establish their failing supremacy and maintain their place in the caste hierarchy. In other words: Brahmins fashion themselves as the intellectual elite. Food segregation is how they can still – acceptably – assert their exclusivity.

The ideal or preferred candidate at any institute is the one for whom there is built-in scaffolding and institutional support. Food is essential, intimate. Food cultures are markers or indicators of one's caste and class. When institutions are sculpted to recreate a Brahminical household, only the Brahmin male student feels at home. But educational spaces need to be conducive for academic endeavours for all; instead, they are spaces that recreate caste hierarchy and limit student mobility – and emotional security.

How much control do individuals and institutional heads hold to ensure all students’ well-being? There have been no visible attempts since the 1940s to reimagine the contiguous space of the mess hall as one to erase social structures. Science institutes offered a model that has been recreated and left unquestioned. On paper, students from all backgrounds have the right to apply, attempt exams, and enrol. But once inside, the mess halls – posited as one of the great “common” spaces – make it clear who was really meant to be there, by design.