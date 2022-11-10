Why Is the Movie Never as Good as the Book?

This week, writer-producer and person behind the bookstagram @readingtheother, Srishti Raj, joins us to discuss dilemmas around representation, ‘staying true’ to the text, grappling with the legacy of complicated authors, and why we have a love-hate relationship with screen adaptations of books.

Here are some of the books and movies we refer to in this podcast, which we love:

And here is the link to Elena Ferrante’s interview Srishti talks about at 34.14 — https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2018/nov/10/elena-ferrante-on-screen-adaptations-of-her-novels

Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.