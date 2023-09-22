share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.
ghosts in india

Ghostland

What is driving young Indians’ belief in the paranormal?

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Jul 21, 2023
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyLong Form Featuremental health
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.