From Feminist Porn to Psychic Tears, the Best of The Swaddle in 2019

In case you missed it, here’s a collection of the issues and articles The Swaddle team devoted itself to over the past year. Thanks for reading.

This year in Health, we …

Busted period myths and stigma

Critiqued health care

Took on diet culture and disordered eating

Helped readers to better know and care for their vaginas (and the parts that aren’t technically the vagina)

Challenged the idea that beauty equals health and hygiene

Examined the barriers to good mental health

Explored how culture complicates birth control

This year in Science, we …

Unpacked the gendered issues affecting STEM education and research

Learned more about how our minds and bodies work

Dived deep into the current climate crisis

Freaked ourselves out

This year in Family, we …

Explored the breadth of experience of LGBTQ+ people within a biased society

Spotlit how ingrained sexism harms everyone from the earliest ages

Challenged traditional assumptions and gendered norms around families

This year in Culture, we …

Took on inequity and bias in sport

Featured the habits and trends that our days a little better

Called out the habits and trends that our days a little worse

Scrutinized the obstacles and solutions to equal opportunity at work

Sought out new ways of exploring sex

Called out bias in the media

This year, we talked to …

This year, we’re most proud of …