share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Dead Bodies Continue to Move for More Than a Year After Death, Researchers Find

[Insert scream of horror.]

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Oct 3, 2019
do dead bodies move
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencedeath
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related