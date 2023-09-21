share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

One Million Species Face Extinction Because of Humans: UN Report

“We are eroding the very foundations of our economies, livelihoods, food security, health and quality of life worldwide.”

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 6, 2019
One Million Species Face Extinction
Image Courtesy of Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related