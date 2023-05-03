share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Hiding Pills, Piercing Condoms, Stealthing — Birth Control Sabotage Takes Many Forms

One in four women worldwide have faced interference with their reproductive autonomy.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jul 4, 2019
birth control sabotage
One in four women worldwide have faced interference with their reproductive autonomy.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexHealth
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related