share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

An Anatomical Guide to Female Genitalia for Anyone Who Needs It

No, women don’t pee out of their vaginas.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 22, 2019
anatomy of women's genitalia
Image Credit: anatomynote.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexHealth
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related