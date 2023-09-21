share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What a Transgender‑Friendly Health Care System Would Look Like

A trans doctor describes how to eliminate the stigma and ill-treatment transgender people currently face from health care professionals.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 5, 2019
healthcare for transgender people
Image Credit: Civilian Welfare Foundation
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyHealthhealth care
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related