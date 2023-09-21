share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

With Little Guidance, Adult Acne Sufferers Turn to Treatments That Make Skin Worse

Navigating the multi-million dollar adult acne industry leaves patients feeling bewildered — and often, with worse skin.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 14, 2019
adult acne treatment
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbeauty
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related