The Swdl
Toxic Beauty Rituals Still Plague Women in a Society Obsessed With Skin Care

The pressure to meet unrealistic skin standards pushes women toward quick fixes known to be dangerous.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jul 22, 2019
toxic cosmetics
Many makeup and skin products that irritate, hurt or damage the skin and overall health of a person are sold under the guise of care.
Tags
SocietyCultureHealth
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

