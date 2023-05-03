share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Emerging Gig Economy A Prime Opportunity to Include Working Women

Gender-inclusive policies must evolve to suit changing nature of work, report finds.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 7, 2019
women's labor force participation
Image courtesy of AFP
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitycarework
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related