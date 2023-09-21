share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Yale Study: Adults Downplay Little Girls’ Pain, Compared to Little Boys’

The gender bias in health care starts early.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 30, 2019
perceptions of female pain
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthgender
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related