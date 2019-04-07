share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Sabyn Javeri on ‘Hijabistan’ and the Veil as a Metaphor

“As a story teller I’m interested in the stories we want to hide — the ones we don’t want anyone else to know.”

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Apr 8, 2019
sabyn javeri hijabistan
Image courtesy of HarperCollins
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplegender roles
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related