Scientists Seldom Test On Female Lab Rats Because Females Have Hormonal Cycles

But researchers are now dumbfounded, as it seems male rats have hormone fluctuations, too.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jul 2, 2019
Ever since Victorian quacks decreed she-rats too complex, the ratio between male and female rats used for experimentation has been 5.5 to 1.
