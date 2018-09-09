share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Marriage Is an Inherently Unfeminist Institution

Marriages can be about love, but the gender roles entrenched in them are not.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 31, 2019
is marriage feminist
The concept of marriage brings with it a lot of baggage that needs to be negated, overcome, defeated. Is it worth it? (Image Credit: Getty Images)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyfeminismmarriage
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related