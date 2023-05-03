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An Ancient, Female Handicraft Is Making Waves in Modern STEM Education

There’s a growing call to respect the mathematics of knitting — and to teach it to kids.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Apr 1, 2019
using knitting to teach math
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SocietyCulturecoding
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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