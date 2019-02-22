share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Chronic Pelvic Pain is More Than Just Period Cramps

Persistent pain down below is an overlooked symptom of disorders like endometriosis, pelvic floor dysfunction and many more.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jun 18, 2019
chronic pelvic pain
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthendometriosis
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related